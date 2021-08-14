Samsung’s Jay Y. Lee out on parole

PRIVILEGE? South Korea’s presidential office said the decision to parole Jay Y. Lee was made in the national interest and called for understanding from the public

Reuters, UIWANG, South Korea





Samsung Electronics Co vice chairman Jay Y. Lee, convicted of bribery and embezzlement, was yesterday released on parole, with hopes high at the tech giant that he would soon be back at work.

There has been strong support for his parole among the business community and the public amid anxiety that major strategic decisions are not being made at the world’s biggest memorychip and smartphone manufacturer.

However, civic groups have slammed his release as another sign of leniency for the nation’s business elite.

Samsung Electronics Co vice chairman Jay Y. Lee answers questions from reporters as he leaves Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, South Korea, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Lee, 53, appeared outside the Seoul Detention Center, wearing a dark gray suit and looking much thinner than when he was last detained in January. Convicted of bribing a friend of former South Korean president Park Geun-hye, he served 18 months of a revised 30-month sentence.

“I’ve caused much concern for the people. I deeply apologize,” Lee told reporters. “I am listening to the concerns, criticisms, worries and high expectations for me. I will work hard.”

Lee went straight to Samsung headquarters after his release.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s office said in a statement that the decision to parole Lee was made in the national interest and called for understanding from the public.

“We are well aware that there are supporting and opposing views on vice chairman Jay Y. Lee’s parole. The views of the people who are opposed are also right,” it said.

“On the other hand, there have been many people who called for his parole in this severe crisis, hoping that he will help the country with respect to semiconductors and vaccines,” he said.

However, before he can resume work, Lee must gain separate approval from the Ministry of Justice, although the decision is expected to be a formality.

“His release is expected to speed up the decisionmaking that comes with Lee’s job such as M&A [merger and acquisition] and group restructuring,” said Lee Kyung-mook, a professor at Seoul National University Graduate School of Business.

“The point of releasing Lee was for him to run the business,” he added.

Samsung declined to comment on when he might resume work.

Although South Korea’s biggest conglomerate has three chief executive officers in charge of its main divisions and its day-to-day operations have not been affected by Lee’s absence, company sources say major investments that pool resources from all the divisions should only be made by Jay Y. Lee.

In particular, he is expected to make a final call on the location of a US$17 billion US plant that would produce advanced logic chips.

In a symbolic move that appeared timed to coincide with his release, Samsung on Thursday made good on a promise by Jay Y. Lee with an announcement that it had signed its first-agreements with four company labor unions that cover the provisions of offices and assurances that union activities would be allowed.

Jay Y. Lee vowed in May last year to improve labor rights at the tech giant. A raft of Samsung employees have been found guilty of sabotaging labour union activities.