Li Auto lists in Hong Kong

Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) yesterday began trading in Hong Kong after a US$1.5 billion initial public offering (IPO) that it hopes will help it break out from its mainland market. The listing of the company came as firms already traded in New York — such as Li — seek exposure in the Asian financial hub as a hedge against China-US tensions that could see them removed from US exchanges. Shares in Li Auto were trading at HK$116.90 at 7:30am, against an IPO price of HK$118, having fallen about 2 percent earlier in the day.

Yellen mulls China trip

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen is weighing a trip to China in the coming months that would be her first in her post, people familiar with the matter said. The Department of the Treasury’s discussions on a possible Yellen visit are in the early stages and no decision has been made, with considerations including travel risks stemming from the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the people said on the condition of anonymity. If the trip goes ahead, she would likely meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) — regarded as China’s top economic official — and would be the highest-ranking appointee by US President Joe Biden to visit the country.

Economy grew 1% in June

The economy grew by a faster-than-expected 1 percent in June, after many hospitality firms restarted indoor service in mid-May and as more people visited doctors following the COVID-19 pandemic, lifting healthcare, official data showed yesterday. The Office for National Statistics lowered its estimate for growth in May to 0.6 percent from an originally reported 0.8 percent increase, but output growth in April was revised up to 2.2 percent from 2 percent. GDP in the three months to the end of June was 22.2 percent higher than in the same period of last year.

CPI rises 0.5 percent

Consumer prices jumped again last month, as spiking gasoline prices continue to fuel inflation. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.5 percent last month, seasonally adjusted, after a 0.9 percent surge in June, the Department of Labor said on Wednesday. Total energy prices rose 1.6 percent last month, while food prices rose 0.7 percent, the department said. When volatile food and energy goods are left out of the calculation, the core CPI rose just 0.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, just one-third of the rate in June. Over the latest 12 months CPI increased 5.4 percent, while the core rate slowed to 4.3 percent.

TUI eyes summer boost

Holiday company TUI Group’s summer bookings has increased by 1.5 million since May, it said yesterday, adding that it was confident in demand for the rest of its key season. Hanover, Germany-based TUI has taken on loans of more than 4 billion euros (US$4.7 billion) and been bailed out multiple times by the German government after COVID-19 forced it to stop running holidays last year. The company said that a recovery was underway. For this summer, it said it had 4.2 million bookings and was seeing strong demand and booking momentum in the past few weeks, as travel from Britain, which alongside Germany is its biggest market, is allowed to restart at scale.