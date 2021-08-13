A once-a-century drought has lowered the water level of Argentina’s main grains transport river, reducing farm exports and boosting logistics costs in a trend that meteorologists said would likely continue into next year.
The South American grains powerhouse is the world’s No. 3 corn supplier and No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock feed, used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia. Farm exports are Argentina’s main source of hard currency needed to bolster central bank reserves sapped by a three-year recession.
Southern Brazil, source of the Parana River, has been hit by drought for three years. This has reduced water levels in the Argentine ports hub of Rosario in Santa Fe Province, where about 80 percent of the country’s agricultural exports are loaded.
Photo: Reuters
“This is about a once-in-a-hundred-years event. That’s the type of frequency we are looking at,” said Isaac Hankes, a weather analyst at Refinitiv, a financial and risk business of Thomson Reuters.
Ships sailing from Rosario are loading 18 to 25 percent less cargo than normal due to the shallow water, said Guillermo Wade, manager of Argentina’s Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities.
Logistics costs are rising as more soy and corn must be trucked to the Atlantic ports of Bahia Blanca and Necochea, in southern Buenos Aires Province, where ships make a final stop to be topped off with cargo before heading out to sea.
The drying trend in Brazil started in 2019. Last year was drier and this year has been the driest of the three years, Hankes said.
The effect on the river is cumulative.
Over the past 12 months, the Parana River basin has received only 50 to 75 percent of normal rainfall.
“We would need something like 130 percent of normal rainfall between now and February to replenish river levels. Anything less than 100 percent would be bad news for the river basin, and between now and February, we expect maybe 80 percent of normal rainfall,” Hankes said.
“We do expect to see a wetter trend once we get into October-November, which you would typically see in the wet season anyway, but after that our best indications right now are that we could see a similar pattern to last year,” he added.
A top Argentine oilseeds executive at an international exporter with a major crushing operation in Rosario agreed that the Parana crisis would probably continue next year. The executive asked not to be named, as per company policy.
“The situation will remain critical until October, improving in the late fourth quarter and first quarter, but from April onward, when Argentina’s soy and corn harvest starts, and the biggest number of cargo vessels are expected, the river at Rosario will be back to a scenario similar to 2021,” the executive said.
