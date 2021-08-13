The International Energy Agency (IEA) yesterday cut forecasts for global oil demand “sharply” for the rest of this year, as resurgent COVID-19 outbreaks hit major consumers, and predicted a new surplus next year.
It is a marked reversal for the Paris-based agency, which just a month ago was urging the OPEC+ alliance to open the taps or risk a damaging spike in prices. The oil cartel heeded calls to hike supply, which is arriving just as consumption slackens.
The analysis also jars with Wednesday’s call from the US — the IEA’s most influential member — for OPEC and its allies to ramp up production faster.
Photo: AFP
“The immediate boost from OPEC+ is colliding with slower demand growth and higher output from outside the alliance, stamping out lingering suggestions of a near-term supply crunch or super cycle,” the agency said in its monthly report.
Oil prices have retreated 6 percent this month as the contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 triggers renewed lockdowns in China and other key Asian consumers where vaccination rates are lagging. Brent futures are trading near US$71 per barrel, having hit a two-year high near US$78 early last month.
The “recent rally has lost steam on concerns that a surge in COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant could derail the recovery just as more barrels hit the market,” the IEA said.
The 23-nation OPEC+ coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia last month agreed on a road map for restoring the rest of the oil supplies it shuttered when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. The additional barrels are starting to flow at an inauspicious moment.
Global oil demand “abruptly reversed course” last month, falling slightly after surging by 3.8 million barrels per day in June, the IEA said.
The agency lowered estimates for consumption in the second half of the year by 550,000 barrels per day.
Still, the agency projects that world fuel use will continue to increase as the global economic recovery gathers pace, reaching an average of 98.9 million barrels per day in the last three months of this year.
The recovery achieved so far is already having unwanted side effects.
As US motorists grapple with US$3-per-gallon gasoline and fears over inflation, US President Joe Biden’s administration is insisting that OPEC+ accelerate its supply increases.
“At a critical moment in the global recovery,” OPEC’s plans are “simply not enough,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Wednesday.
The IEA significantly bolstered forecasts for supplies outside of OPEC next year, as the US and other producers recover from the pandemic slump in investment. The projection for non-OPEC output was increased by an average of 1.1 million barrels per day next year.
As a result, OPEC is already producing the volume of crude needed next year, the report showed. With output at 26.7 million barrels per day last month, proceeding with plans to restore more production would likely tip the market back into oversupply.
“The scale could tilt back to surplus in 2022 if OPEC+ continues to undo its cuts and producers not taking part in the deal ramp up in response to higher prices,” the agency said.
