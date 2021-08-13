FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) yesterday posted a loss of NT$27 million (US$970,560) for last quarter, when a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert prompted the group to suspend operations at its main properties.
The New Taipei City-based conglomerate said it shut down its Fleur de Chine Hotel (雲品溫泉酒店) near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) and Palais de Chine Hotel (君品酒店) near Taipei Railway Station from May 19 to early last month in compliance with the government’s stay-at-home recommendation to battle a COVID-19 outbreak.
The financial results, which suggested losses of NT$0.35 per share, came after the group only maintained food takeout services during the alert, including dishes from its Michelin star Cantonese restaurant Le Palais (頤宮) at the Palais de Chine Hotel, it said in a statement.
It reopened properties on July 13. The lifting of bans on dine-in services this month would enable its food and beverage sales to start making a comeback, and could gain momentum once the government brings the outbreak under control, it said.
The group teamed up with Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) and Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店) to sell joint vouchers that would allow tourists to stay at their facilities to help shore up the hospitality industry.
While a full recovery looks unlikely in the short to medium term, the worst is likely over, with growing vaccination rates around the world, it said.
The group aims to diversify income by further tapping into online sales of its products, it said.
