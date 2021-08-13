Qisda reports net profit rose 301% to NT$3.81bn

LCD monitor and projector maker Qisda Corp (佳世達) yesterday reported net profit of NT$3.81 billion (US$137 million), up 301 percent from a year earlier, due mainly to adopting new accounting measures.

The company said it used fair-value accounting to book its investment in AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), which led to a one-time gain of NT$2.4 billion.

Operating profit was NT$1.9 billion, up 33 percent year-on-year, company data showed,

Earnings per share were NT$1.93, up from NT$0.48 a year earlier, while consolidated revenue was NT$55.98 billion, up 28 percent year-on-year, it showed.

Qisda chairman Peter Chen (陳其宏) gave an upbeat outlook for this quarter and expected business to continue growing in the second half of the year, despite component, raw material and shipping container shortages.

“We look forward to high added-value product categories to keep supporting our revenue and profitability,” Chen told an investors’ conference in Taipei, referring to networking devices, medical equipment and business solutions.

“We expect our medical equipment products to continue growing at a high rate. We are also continually expanding our reach in the smart solutions business,” he said.

“We want to increase our higher-value-added businesses so that together they make up more than half of our revenue,” Chen said. “We expect to reach this goal by the end of this year at the earliest, and by next year at the latest.”

However, a possible resurgence of COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions could challenge the company’s plans, Chen said.

The COVID-19 situation in Vietnam has not seriously affected Qisda’s production there, he said, adding that the company is doing what it can to deal with a parts shortage and logistical difficulties.