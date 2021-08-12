CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Coinbase reports slowdown
Coinbase Global Inc, the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, on Tuesday said that customer usage slowed at the start of the current quarter. The warning came as the company announced a second-quarter profit jump to US$1.6 billion from US$32 million a year earlier. Revenue climbed to US$2 billion from US$178 million. “It’s going to be bumpy,” Coinbase president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi said. Coinbase expects lower monthly transacting users and lower trading volume in the third quarter. The company still boosted its full-year average monthly transacting users estimates versus prior guidance.
STOCK MARKETS
HK bourse posts profit drop
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd reported a drop in profit in the second quarter as a boom in initial public offerings and trading at the start of the year waned. Net income fell to HK$2.77 billion (US$356 million), compared with HK$2.97 billion a year earlier. “The macro backdrop will remain challenging in the months ahead, but we remain resolutely focused on continuing to enhance the attractiveness of our markets, responding to the needs of our customers and driving our business forward,” Hong Kong Exchanges chief executive officer Nicolas Aguzin said. In the second quarter, new listings raised a total of HK$74.8 billion on the exchange, a 4 percent drop from a year earlier, the bourse said.
BANKING
CBA profits up 20 percent
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) reported an almost 20 percent rise in full-year profits yesterday, citing the country’s economic rebound after earlier COVID-19 lockdowns for the turnaround. Australia’s largest lender said that after-tax cash profits soared A$8.65 billion (US$6.35 billion) in the 12 months to June 30, as it cut provisions for loan losses after the country’s economy recovered from a pandemic-induced recession. The bank said it would embark on an A$6 billion share buyback and increased its final shareholder dividend to A$2 a share. That was more than double the A$0.98 paid out in the same period last year.
SERVICE
Deliveroo order value soars
Food delivery company Deliveroo Holdings PLC said the value of orders on its platform more than doubled in the first half, with no material impact from the wider reopening of restaurants in its biggest market, the UK, in the second quarter. Deliveroo CEO Will Shu (許子祥) said growth had remained strong for both restaurant and grocery orders even as COVID-19-related curbs eased. The company said its gross transaction value rose 102 percent to ￡3.386 billion (US$4.68 billion). The company said first-half revenue increased 82 percent to ￡922.5 million, while its core operating loss narrowed to ￡27 million from ￡30.3 million a year earlier.
ENERGY
Asian oil demand plummets
Several Asian refiners asked for less oil from Saudi Arabia for next month as steps to rein in the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 weighed on demand. Meanwhile, Asian processors are also struggling with rising crude costs at a time when complex refining margins remain well below their five-year average. At least four customers — three in Northeast Asia and one in Southeast Asia — requested smaller volumes than their contracted supplies for next month, officials at the refineries said. Saudi Arabian Oil Co notified them this week that it would give them the amounts they asked for, they said.
EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS: Silicon Saxony can develop chips for emerging applications and several automakers have factories nearby, the hub’s chief executive officer said Silicon Saxony, a semiconductor cluster in Dresden, Germany, has touted its strength as a technology hub as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) considers the possibility of building a plant in the European country. Silicon Saxony chief executive officer Frank Bosenberg told the Central News Agency that his association has transformed itself into one of the five largest semiconductor clusters in the world and has become a competitive investment destination. Bosenberg did not comment on the speculation that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, might choose Dresden as the base for its investments in Germany. He said Silicon Saxony is
MAKING INROADS: The strategic cooperation with Vietnam’s largest e-commerce firm marks Taiwan Mobile’s first foray into the country as it seeks a foothold there Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) yesterday said it has invested US$20 million in series E round of funding for Vietnam’s biggest e-commerce company, Tiki Corp, as it seeks to gain a foothold in rapidly growing greater Southeast Asian (GSEA) markets. The strategic investment is Taiwan Mobile’s first in Vietnam and would help the company and its e-commerce subsidiary, Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), explore potential partners and new growth opportunities beyond its home market, the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator said. “The strategic cooperation with Tiki is the company’s first investment in Vietnam. It also marks the company’s first strategic and meaningful step to make inroads
Working at her vegetable stall in Caracas, Marisela Lopez wonders what she is going to do with the sudden flood of cash customers have been unloading on her. Venezuela on Thursday announced that it would knock six zeroes off its currency — the third time in 13 years it has redenominated the bolivar. Faith in physical banknotes is at an all-time low and people want rid of them. “We also have to quickly get rid of the cash because if we keep collecting the cash, what next? What will we do with the banknotes?” said Lopez, 34. The new measure, which is to go
AUTO CHIPS: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Young Liu said that buying the fab signals its entry into the manufacture of ‘wide-bandgap semiconductors’ Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said it has clinched a NT$2.52 billion (US$90.71 million) deal to purchase a 6-inch wafer fab, including facilities and manufacturing equipment, from memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏), a major stride toward expanding into the auto chip business. The iPhone assembler plans to develop and manufacture new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles at the fab, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a joint news conference in Hsinchu. Hon Hai would spend several billion dollars beyond the purchase price to expand the fab’s capacity to 15,000 wafers per month, which could