World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Coinbase reports slowdown

Coinbase Global Inc, the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, on Tuesday said that customer usage slowed at the start of the current quarter. The warning came as the company announced a second-quarter profit jump to US$1.6 billion from US$32 million a year earlier. Revenue climbed to US$2 billion from US$178 million. “It’s going to be bumpy,” Coinbase president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi said. Coinbase expects lower monthly transacting users and lower trading volume in the third quarter. The company still boosted its full-year average monthly transacting users estimates versus prior guidance.

STOCK MARKETS

HK bourse posts profit drop

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd reported a drop in profit in the second quarter as a boom in initial public offerings and trading at the start of the year waned. Net income fell to HK$2.77 billion (US$356 million), compared with HK$2.97 billion a year earlier. “The macro backdrop will remain challenging in the months ahead, but we remain resolutely focused on continuing to enhance the attractiveness of our markets, responding to the needs of our customers and driving our business forward,” Hong Kong Exchanges chief executive officer Nicolas Aguzin said. In the second quarter, new listings raised a total of HK$74.8 billion on the exchange, a 4 percent drop from a year earlier, the bourse said.

BANKING

CBA profits up 20 percent

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) reported an almost 20 percent rise in full-year profits yesterday, citing the country’s economic rebound after earlier COVID-19 lockdowns for the turnaround. Australia’s largest lender said that after-tax cash profits soared A$8.65 billion (US$6.35 billion) in the 12 months to June 30, as it cut provisions for loan losses after the country’s economy recovered from a pandemic-induced recession. The bank said it would embark on an A$6 billion share buyback and increased its final shareholder dividend to A$2 a share. That was more than double the A$0.98 paid out in the same period last year.

SERVICE

Deliveroo order value soars

Food delivery company Deliveroo Holdings PLC said the value of orders on its platform more than doubled in the first half, with no material impact from the wider reopening of restaurants in its biggest market, the UK, in the second quarter. Deliveroo CEO Will Shu (許子祥) said growth had remained strong for both restaurant and grocery orders even as COVID-19-related curbs eased. The company said its gross transaction value rose 102 percent to ￡3.386 billion (US$4.68 billion). The company said first-half revenue increased 82 percent to ￡922.5 million, while its core operating loss narrowed to ￡27 million from ￡30.3 million a year earlier.

ENERGY

Asian oil demand plummets

Several Asian refiners asked for less oil from Saudi Arabia for next month as steps to rein in the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 weighed on demand. Meanwhile, Asian processors are also struggling with rising crude costs at a time when complex refining margins remain well below their five-year average. At least four customers — three in Northeast Asia and one in Southeast Asia — requested smaller volumes than their contracted supplies for next month, officials at the refineries said. Saudi Arabian Oil Co notified them this week that it would give them the amounts they asked for, they said.