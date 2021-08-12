Shares in Vestas Wind Systems A/S yesterday fell the most in three months after the wind giant cut its outlook for the year, citing surging commodity costs and supply chain disruptions.
The Danish company, one of the top makers of wind turbines, said it expects full-year revenue to be about 3 percent lower this year.
The revised outlook comes as renewable energy developers continue to face rising costs for raw materials like copper and steel, which are essential for the industry.
Photo: Reuters
Commodities have rallied this year as global economies rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, boosting the price of everything from oil to natural gas and steel.
Higher costs earlier this year forced Spanish turbine rival Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA to report a loss.
“Inflation is here,” Vestas chief executive officer Henrik Andersen said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.
Vestas shares, down almost 18 percent this year, plunged as much as 7.7 percent, the most since May.
The company now expects full-year revenue of 15.5 billion euros to 16.5 billion euros (US$18.2 billion to US$19.3 billion), down from an earlier forecast of 16 billion euros to 17 billion euros, it said in an earnings statement.
The company also cut expected margin on earnings before interest and taxes to 5 to 7 percent. That compares with a previous forecast of 6 to 8 percent.
Reduced returns for renewable energy companies come just as the world needs wind and solar farms the most.
The industry needs to invest at least US$92 trillion by 2050 to cut emissions fast enough to prevent the worst effects of climate change, BloombergNEF reported.
Surging prices for key metals and higher shipping rates in the first quarter spurred a loss for Vestas.
Steel prices in the US surged more than 80 percent this year. The metal is the single biggest input for manufacturers like Vestas, making up about 84 percent of a turbine’s weight.
The revised guidance shows that the situation is more challenging than executives first thought. Vestas earlier this year said that despite a slow start, it would be able to recover for the full year and maintained its guidance after the first quarter.
EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS: Silicon Saxony can develop chips for emerging applications and several automakers have factories nearby, the hub’s chief executive officer said Silicon Saxony, a semiconductor cluster in Dresden, Germany, has touted its strength as a technology hub as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) considers the possibility of building a plant in the European country. Silicon Saxony chief executive officer Frank Bosenberg told the Central News Agency that his association has transformed itself into one of the five largest semiconductor clusters in the world and has become a competitive investment destination. Bosenberg did not comment on the speculation that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, might choose Dresden as the base for its investments in Germany. He said Silicon Saxony is
MAKING INROADS: The strategic cooperation with Vietnam’s largest e-commerce firm marks Taiwan Mobile’s first foray into the country as it seeks a foothold there Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) yesterday said it has invested US$20 million in series E round of funding for Vietnam’s biggest e-commerce company, Tiki Corp, as it seeks to gain a foothold in rapidly growing greater Southeast Asian (GSEA) markets. The strategic investment is Taiwan Mobile’s first in Vietnam and would help the company and its e-commerce subsidiary, Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), explore potential partners and new growth opportunities beyond its home market, the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator said. “The strategic cooperation with Tiki is the company’s first investment in Vietnam. It also marks the company’s first strategic and meaningful step to make inroads
Working at her vegetable stall in Caracas, Marisela Lopez wonders what she is going to do with the sudden flood of cash customers have been unloading on her. Venezuela on Thursday announced that it would knock six zeroes off its currency — the third time in 13 years it has redenominated the bolivar. Faith in physical banknotes is at an all-time low and people want rid of them. “We also have to quickly get rid of the cash because if we keep collecting the cash, what next? What will we do with the banknotes?” said Lopez, 34. The new measure, which is to go
AUTO CHIPS: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Young Liu said that buying the fab signals its entry into the manufacture of ‘wide-bandgap semiconductors’ Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said it has clinched a NT$2.52 billion (US$90.71 million) deal to purchase a 6-inch wafer fab, including facilities and manufacturing equipment, from memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏), a major stride toward expanding into the auto chip business. The iPhone assembler plans to develop and manufacture new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles at the fab, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a joint news conference in Hsinchu. Hon Hai would spend several billion dollars beyond the purchase price to expand the fab’s capacity to 15,000 wafers per month, which could