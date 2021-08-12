Senior official at China’s media giant Weibo arrested

Reuters, SHANGHAI





Chinese authorities have arrested a top public relations executive at Chinese social media giant Weibo Corp (微博), local media reported widely on Tuesday.

Weibo public relations director Mao Taotao (毛濤濤) is suspected of bribery and had “seriously harmed the interests of the company,” an internal memo sent to staff and republished in local media said.

A company source confirmed the accuracy of the memo.

“In accordance with company policy and the law, we have decided to fire Mao as punishment, and will not rehire him,” the memo said.

The memo said that Mao had been arrested by the authorities.

Mao joined Weibo in 2010 and quickly rose through the ranks of the marketing and public relations department, the memo said.

“As a longtime employee of the company and head of an important department. He failed to act as role model and fell to temptation, which fills us with pain and regret,” the memo added.

Weibo did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Mao could not be immediately reached.

Chinese tech companies have over the past few years doubled down on corruption investigations amid an anti-graft campaign by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), and as their valuations and profiles have soared following a tech boom.

Earlier this year, a former vice president of Kuaishou Technology (快手) was arrested for alleged corruption, while Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) said that one of its company executives was being investigated by authorities over allegations of “personal corruption.”

China’s technology sector was also embroiled in other controversies this week.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), which partly owns Weibo, faced backlash over delaying action relating to an employee’s allegations of sexual assault against her manager and a client.

There is no indication that the incidents are linked.