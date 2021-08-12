Singapore forecasts GDP surge on back of exports

AFP, SINGAPORE





Singapore yesterday upgraded its growth forecast for this year as the trade-reliant economy’s key export markets pick up strength thanks to rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

The prosperous city-state, one of the world’s most open economies, had its worst-ever recession last year as it was hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, stronger overseas demand is helping to power a rebound, which is closely watched as Singapore is seen as a bellwether for the health of global trade.

People walk through Singapore’s financial district in on Thursday last week. Photo: AFP

The economy is now expected to grow 6 to 7 percent for the full year, from a forecast in May of 4 to 6 percent, the Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry said.

While COVID-19 cases continue to rise globally because of the fast-spreading Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, vaccination rates have increased, particularly in the US and Europe, allowing them to press on with reopening, the ministry said.

This would offset a bleaker picture in Asia, where vaccination rates are slower and curbs on movements have been reimposed, it added.

“On balance, the recovery in external demand for Singapore for the rest of the year remains largely on track,” the ministry said.

For the second quarter, Singapore’s economy grew 14.7 percent year-on-year, taking first-half growth to 7.7 percent, it said.

The key manufacturing sector expanded 17.7 percent, extending the 11.4 percent growth recorded in the previous three months.

Singapore’s domestic economy also grew following the lifting of curbs.

While some measures are still in place, the Singaporean government has in the past few weeks outlined plans to shift to a strategy of living with the virus over the long term as more people receive vaccine shots.

Singapore has been mildly affected by COVID-19. It has reported more than 65,000 cases and 42 deaths.