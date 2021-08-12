South Korean bank lending to households rose last month by a record for the month, adding support to the South Korean central bank’s argument for an interest rate increase this year to tame the risk of a debt bubble.
The value of loans rose 9.7 trillion won (US$8.4 billion) last month from June to reach 1,040 trillion won, driven largely by demand from home buyers, Bank of Korea (BOK) said yesterday.
Bank loans to households swelled beyond 1,000 trillion won this year for the first time ever, as the central bank kept borrowing costs low and pumped liquidity into markets affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: AP
The debt-driven rally in South Korean property and other assets is creating concern that overheating could eventually morph into another crisis.
The South Korean government has tightened regulations and warned potential home buyers of an impending rate increase to discourage buying sprees in the housing market.
The central bank’s board is also increasingly wary that mounting debt might worsen financial imbalances.
One board member last month called for an immediate rate increase to rein in the property bubble, with most others displaying some degree of sympathy.
The majority of economists expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by 25 basis points during the fourth quarter.
Some expect the increase to come as early as Aug. 26, when the board next meets for a rate decision.
Separately, South Korea’s unemployment rate last month fell to the lowest level in a year before a surge in COVID-19 infections triggered tighter restrictions nationwide that threaten to damp momentum in the labor market.
The jobless rate declined to 3.3 percent from 3.7 percent in June, the Statistics Korea said.
Economists had expected the rate to worsen slightly to 3.8 percent.
The economy added 542,000 positions last year, compared with 2019.
It was the fifth straight month of gains, although job growth slowed from a monthly average of about 600,000 in the April-to-June period.
“Momentum was still alive in the job market or people were simply giving up on looking for jobs amid the surge in infections,” Korean Labor Institute analyst Kim Yoo-bin said. “July was still more positive than expected, but job losses could be big in August.”
Kim added that, because job surveys are conducted in the middle of months, last month’s figures might not fully reflect deterioration in the labor market that likely occurred after tighter social distancing rules were extended beyond the Seoul metropolitan area in the final days of last month.
