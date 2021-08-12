Revenue at listed firms climbs 9%

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) last month registered a combined revenue increase of 9.05 percent year-on-year to NT$3.09 trillion (US$111 billion), the bourse said yesterday.

The exchange said in a statement that 647 firms posted revenue growth, while 305 reported declines.

Firms in the shipping and transportation, iron and steel, and plastics industries reported the highest increases, it said.

A woman walks past an electronic board showing TAIEX data at a securities firm in Taipei on April 9. Photo: CNA

The uptick in the shipping and transportation industry reflected rising freight volumes and rates during the sector’s high season, it added.

The steel industry benefited from rising steel prices and increasing demand from the construction sector, while plastics producers cited robust demand as they increased prices, the bourse said.

The tourism, and trading and consumer goods industries posted relatively large revenue declines, which were attributable to disease prevention measures during a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, it said.

Revenue in the financial and insurance sectors declined due to lower net income at insurers, the exchange added.

Accumulated revenue at the 952 listed firms in the first seven months of the year reached NT$20.951 trillion, up 19.64 percent year-on-year, it said, adding that the highest-performing industries last month also took the lead in the first seven months.