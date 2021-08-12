Tax revenue jumps 20%

ACROSS THE BOARD: Among the tax categories with the highest increases, revenue from securities transaction taxes nearly doubled as turnover in the local bourse soared

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The national treasury last month collected NT$567.3 billion (US$20.37 billion) in tax revenue, a 20.1 percent increase from a year earlier, setting new records in corporate income, securities transaction and business tax revenues, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

Corporate income tax revenue soared 77.7 percent to NT$230.6 billion, as export-focused companies benefited from an improving global economy and emerged unscathed from Taiwan’s domestic COVID-19 outbreak, which began in May, Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Chen Yu-feng (陳玉豐) told an online news conference in Taipei.

Taiwan is home to the world’s largest makers of semiconductors, camera lenses, flat panels and other electronic components used in smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs and vehicles.

People line up outside the Taipei National Taxation Bureau’s Zhongbei Office in Taipei’s Zhongshan District on June 30, the last day to file taxes. Photo: CNA

Local suppliers of base metal, mineral, chemical and plastic products also recorded increased demand as countries worldwide increased infrastructure spending.

A tax respite last year to support companies affected by COVID-19 restrictions led to relatively low tax revenue in July last year, leading to a low comparison base, Chen said.

However, personal income tax revenue declined 19.8 percent to NT$156 billion, the ministry said.

This was due to a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert being in place until July 27, and listed companies postponing shareholders’ meetings and dividend distributions, Chen said.

Business tax revenue increased 16.7 percent to NT$87.8 billion as companies pressed ahead with procurement activity, despite retailers posting weaker revenue amid restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, Chen said.

Revenue from securities transaction taxes, a main revenue driver, advanced nearly twofold to NT$34 billion, after average daily turnover hit NT$652.3 billion last month, 2.2 times the NT$288.4 billion in July last year, she said.

Day trading accounted for more than 50 percent of transactions of Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) shares, among other popular stocks, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Day trading volumes are expected to decline this month as the government is considering to not extend a 50 percent tax cut for such transactions.

Some investors blame day trading for increased market volatility, while others say that it helps invigorate the local bourse.

Land increment tax revenue fell 7.8 percent to NT$9.1 billion, as the number of taxable cases shrank 23.1 percent to 45,470, Chen said.

The decline was not linked to property tax increases, but instead to effects of the level 3 alert.

“It takes more time to make sure that there is a downturn and account for market directions,” Chen said.

For the first seven months of the year, the national bourse generated NT$1.8 trillion in tax revenue, up 25.2 percent from a year earlier and ahead of the government’s budget schedule by 21.1 percent, she said.