World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Business sentiment slumps

Business sentiment tumbled last month as Sydney’s outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 forced even tighter stay-at-home orders and leaks of COVID-19 prompted snap lockdowns in other major cities. Business confidence slumped to minus-8 points from plus-11 points in June, National Australia Bank Ltd said in a statement yesterday. The conditions index — measuring hiring, sales and profits — dropped to 11 points from a revised 25 points. The survey ran from July 20 to July 30. The result showed “optimism collapsing on the back of ongoing restrictions,” National Australia Bank chief economist Alan Oster said. “The fear is that lower capacity utilization and a fading pipeline on work may see businesses pull back on hiring and investment intentions.”

INTERNET

Golden Nugget deal agreed

Sports betting Web site DraftKings Inc is buying the online gambling subsidiary of Golden Nugget Inc in a stock deal valued at US$1.56 billion, the two companies said on Monday. The acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming gives Boston-based DraftKings a well-known brand in the casino and gambling world, and adds more than 5 million customers to DraftKings iGaming accounts, a statement from the companies said. DraftKings expects to use the combined resources to boost sales and market share, the companies said. The deal, which has been approved by both companies’ boards, is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

HOSPITALITY

IHG back in the black

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) PLC yesterday announced a return to profit as vaccination rollouts and the lifting of lockdowns boosted travel demand. IHG, whose brands also include Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn, reported a net profit of US$48 million for the first half of the year, compared with a net loss of US$210 million in the same period last year. IHG chief executive Keith Barr said in an earnings statement that domestic leisure bookings in the US and China had led the way.

AIRLINES

Etihad posts US$400m loss

Abu Dhabi’s national carrier Etihad yesterday reported a core operating loss of US$400 million for the first half of the year, driven by a 68 percent drop in passenger revenue as the contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 spreads across the globe. The figure — although half of the US$800 million loss reported amid the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of last year — reflects the continued uncertain outlook for international travel. Over the past six months, the airline carried 1 million passengers who on average filled 24.9 percent of plane seats, down from 3.5 million passengers and 71 percent of seats filled in the first half of last year.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla China deliveries fall

Tesla Inc deliveries of China-made vehicles to the local market fell sharply last month following a run of negative publicity that culminated in the recall of almost every vehicle the California-based company has sold in China. The automaker reported domestic China shipments of just 8,621 vehicles, a 69 percent plunge from June when Tesla’s Shanghai factory delivered 28,138 vehicles to the local market. However, exports soared to 24,347 vehicles versus 5,017, with most of those destined for Europe. That meant overall Tesla China shipments last month decreased just 0.6 percent to 32,968 vehicles.