AUSTRALIA
Business sentiment slumps
Business sentiment tumbled last month as Sydney’s outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 forced even tighter stay-at-home orders and leaks of COVID-19 prompted snap lockdowns in other major cities. Business confidence slumped to minus-8 points from plus-11 points in June, National Australia Bank Ltd said in a statement yesterday. The conditions index — measuring hiring, sales and profits — dropped to 11 points from a revised 25 points. The survey ran from July 20 to July 30. The result showed “optimism collapsing on the back of ongoing restrictions,” National Australia Bank chief economist Alan Oster said. “The fear is that lower capacity utilization and a fading pipeline on work may see businesses pull back on hiring and investment intentions.”
INTERNET
Golden Nugget deal agreed
Sports betting Web site DraftKings Inc is buying the online gambling subsidiary of Golden Nugget Inc in a stock deal valued at US$1.56 billion, the two companies said on Monday. The acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming gives Boston-based DraftKings a well-known brand in the casino and gambling world, and adds more than 5 million customers to DraftKings iGaming accounts, a statement from the companies said. DraftKings expects to use the combined resources to boost sales and market share, the companies said. The deal, which has been approved by both companies’ boards, is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.
HOSPITALITY
IHG back in the black
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) PLC yesterday announced a return to profit as vaccination rollouts and the lifting of lockdowns boosted travel demand. IHG, whose brands also include Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn, reported a net profit of US$48 million for the first half of the year, compared with a net loss of US$210 million in the same period last year. IHG chief executive Keith Barr said in an earnings statement that domestic leisure bookings in the US and China had led the way.
AIRLINES
Etihad posts US$400m loss
Abu Dhabi’s national carrier Etihad yesterday reported a core operating loss of US$400 million for the first half of the year, driven by a 68 percent drop in passenger revenue as the contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 spreads across the globe. The figure — although half of the US$800 million loss reported amid the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of last year — reflects the continued uncertain outlook for international travel. Over the past six months, the airline carried 1 million passengers who on average filled 24.9 percent of plane seats, down from 3.5 million passengers and 71 percent of seats filled in the first half of last year.
AUTOMAKERS
Tesla China deliveries fall
Tesla Inc deliveries of China-made vehicles to the local market fell sharply last month following a run of negative publicity that culminated in the recall of almost every vehicle the California-based company has sold in China. The automaker reported domestic China shipments of just 8,621 vehicles, a 69 percent plunge from June when Tesla’s Shanghai factory delivered 28,138 vehicles to the local market. However, exports soared to 24,347 vehicles versus 5,017, with most of those destined for Europe. That meant overall Tesla China shipments last month decreased just 0.6 percent to 32,968 vehicles.
EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS: Silicon Saxony can develop chips for emerging applications and several automakers have factories nearby, the hub’s chief executive officer said Silicon Saxony, a semiconductor cluster in Dresden, Germany, has touted its strength as a technology hub as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) considers the possibility of building a plant in the European country. Silicon Saxony chief executive officer Frank Bosenberg told the Central News Agency that his association has transformed itself into one of the five largest semiconductor clusters in the world and has become a competitive investment destination. Bosenberg did not comment on the speculation that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, might choose Dresden as the base for its investments in Germany. He said Silicon Saxony is
AUTO CHIPS: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Young Liu said that buying the fab signals its entry into the manufacture of ‘wide-bandgap semiconductors’ Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said it has clinched a NT$2.52 billion (US$90.71 million) deal to purchase a 6-inch wafer fab, including facilities and manufacturing equipment, from memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏), a major stride toward expanding into the auto chip business. The iPhone assembler plans to develop and manufacture new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles at the fab, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a joint news conference in Hsinchu. Hon Hai would spend several billion dollars beyond the purchase price to expand the fab’s capacity to 15,000 wafers per month, which could
Working at her vegetable stall in Caracas, Marisela Lopez wonders what she is going to do with the sudden flood of cash customers have been unloading on her. Venezuela on Thursday announced that it would knock six zeroes off its currency — the third time in 13 years it has redenominated the bolivar. Faith in physical banknotes is at an all-time low and people want rid of them. “We also have to quickly get rid of the cash because if we keep collecting the cash, what next? What will we do with the banknotes?” said Lopez, 34. The new measure, which is to go
JOINT VOUCHERS: A NT$14,000 package allows two guests to stay one night in a suite at either Caesar Park Kenting, Fleur de Chine Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Taiwan’s three major hotel chains yesterday teamed up in a bid to boost business by offering limited packages aimed at attracting affluent tourists to their flagship resorts. L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) and Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店) have joined forces to sell vouchers that allow tourists to spend one night at Caesar Park Kenting in Pingtung County, Fleur de Chine Hotel near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi in Yilan County for NT$14,000 to NT$38,888, depending on the number of guests. The collaboration is intended to keep the hospitality industry alive after