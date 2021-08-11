COVID-19: Philippine economy rebounds in Q2, but faces speed bumps

RESTRICTIONS: Hopes for ‘continuous positive growth’ could be erased by a lockdown in Metro Manila, which accounts for one-third of GDP

AFP, MANILA





The Philippine economy grew in the second quarter at its fastest pace in more than three decades, but an official yesterday warned of “speed bumps” as COVID-19 restrictions were tightened to combat surging infections.

GDP in the second quarter expanded 11.8 percent year-on-year, the nation’s statistics agency said, after five straight quarters of contraction.

The increase — the best since the final quarter of 1988 — was driven by a rebound in construction activity and consumer spending, but it came off a 17 percent slump in the same period last year when the Philippines endured its first crippling lockdown that wiped out millions of jobs.

A government worker, front, assists people waiting to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a school turned into a vaccination center that operates 24 hours a day in Manila, Philippines, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

“The robust performance is driven by more than just base effects — it is the result of a better balance between addressing COVID-19 and the need to restore jobs and incomes of the people,” Philippine Secretary for Socioeconomic Planning Karl Chua (蔡榮富) told a news conference.

However, Chua said that hopes for “continuous positive growth” could be erased by a two-week lockdown in the national capital region — which accounts for one-third of the economy — and other areas aimed at slowing the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

“There are speed bumps given the ECQ [enhanced community quarantine] in Metro Manila and other parts of the country,” Chua said. “The longer we have ECQ, then the higher the risk that we may not achieve our target.”

The tightened restrictions, which include a ban on restaurant dining and an eight-hour nighttime curfew, are expected to cost the Philippine economy about US$3 billion a week in lost output.

The second quarter — which overlapped another lockdown in April — contracted 1.3 percent from the first three months of the year, the data showed.

ING Bank NV senior economist Nicholas Mapa predicted “a similar setback” in the third quarter because of reduced mobility.

The Philippines has reported 1,667,714 COVID-19 infections — the second-highest caseload in Southeast Asia.

Authorities fear the more contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 could tear through the Philippines as it has in neighboring nations and overwhelm the healthcare system.

The number of daily new infections has doubled this month, fueling hospital admissions in a nation where only 10 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.