World Business Quick Take

Agencies





FRANCE

Economic activity recovers

Economic activity last month almost reached pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels as businesses largely shrugged off some renewed restrictions while supply difficulties increasingly constrained production. Activity was 1 to 1.5 percent below normal, the highest it has been since the pandemic struck, according to the Bank of France’s monthly survey of 8,500 firms. While business leaders expect a similar performance for this month, the share of companies reporting supply difficulties rose for the third consecutive month to 49 percent last month. In construction, the measure was stable at 60 percent. The auto industry has suffered particularly from a shortage of semiconductors as order books fill up.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla mandates masks

Tesla Inc has told workers at its Nevada battery factory they would be required to wear a mask indoors starting yesterday regardless of vaccination status, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Workers at the Reno, Nevada-area facility had previously been required to wear a mask if they were not vaccinated, but could avoid that requirement if they were, the paper said, citing people familiar with the matter. Tesla is the latest company to mandate masks after the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 forced the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse course and recommend that even fully vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors.

INSURANCE

Westpac to sell unit

Westpac Banking Corp has agreed to sell its life insurance unit to Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc’s Australian subsidiary TAL for A$900 million (US$660 million) as Australia’s second-largest lender continues to jettison non-core assets to focus on lending. The completion of the transaction is expected to happen in the second half of next year, Westpac said in a statement yesterday. Under the agreement, Westpac is to enter a 20-year exclusive strategic alliance with TAL to provide the bank’s customers with life insurance products. “This transaction is another step in simplifying the bank while continuing to help customers with their life insurance needs,” Jason Yetton, Westpac’s specialist businesses and group strategy head, said in the statement.

TOBACCO

Philip Morris raises offer

Philip Morris International Inc raised its offer for Vectura Group PLC to US$1.4 billion, two days after private-equity firm Carlyle increased its bid for the British asthma drug maker, highlighting the cigarette maker’s drive to shift away from cigarettes and nicotine. The company on Sunday offered ￡1.65 per share for Vectura, following Carlyle’s Friday bid of ￡1.55. Carlyle initially agreed in May to buy Vectura, a maker of inhalers and nebulizers, before Philip Morris emerged with a competing offer.

INVESTMENT

Berkshire profit up 7 percent

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday reported a 7 percent gain in profit for the second quarter, as many of the conglomerate’s businesses recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. Berkshire Hathaway, based in Omaha, Nebraska, said it earned US$28.1 billion, or US$18,488 per Class A share, during the second quarter. A year earlier, Berkshire reported a profit of US$26.3 billion, or US$16,314 per Class A per share. Operating earnings improved to US$6.7 billion, or US$4,400 per Class A share, during the quarter.