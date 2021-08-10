China’s economic risks build in H2

COMPLICATION: Factory-gate inflation surged as commodity prices climbed and the core CPI increased at the fastest rate in 18 months, while COVID-19 infections rose

Bloomberg





China’s economic risks are building in the second half of the year, with growth set to slow while inflation pressures are picking up, clouding the outlook for central bank support.

A report yesterday showed that factory-gate inflation surged again to 9 percent last month as commodity prices climbed, while core consumer prices — which strip out volatile food and fuel costs — rose the most in 18 months.

At the same time, the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is threatening China’s outlook, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co downgrading growth forecasts for the third quarter and full year, and predicting more central bank easing.

An employee works at a textile factory in Anqing, China, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

The latest developments are another complication for policymakers, who have already pledged fiscal and monetary support for the economy in the second half of the year.

While some economists see inflation risks limiting the room for central bank action, many see the uncertain growth environment as a bigger worry, with more easing likely to come.

“As the outbreak unfolds, China’s domestic demand will weaken, and the overall inflation pressure will decline,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd senior China strategist Xing Zhaopeng (邢兆鵬) said. “Even though prices are still high, they won’t have much momentum to rise further, so it won’t create a huge constraint on monetary policy.”

The jump in factory-gate inflation was largely due to higher commodity prices, in particular oil and coal. Beijing has been trying to quell the surge in commodity prices by releasing inventory from the nation’s strategic reserves, cracking down on hoarding and speculation, and ordering state-owned enterprises to limit their exposure to overseas commodities markets.

The core consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.3 percent last month from a year earlier, suggesting domestic demand is getting stronger. Food prices declined 3.7 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to a 43.5 percent plunge in pork prices, a key item in the CPI basket.

The “PPI [producer price index] will probably be around 6 percent by the year-end. This will to some extent limit the room for monetary easing,” Commerzbank AG senior emerging markets economist Zhou Hao (周浩) said. “The possibility of a rate cut is extremely small.”

Latest trade data also showed an easing in global demand, another headwind for China’s growth.

Export growth slowed to 19.3 percent last month, missing forecasts, the customs administration said on Saturday.

Extreme weather conditions and local COVID-19 outbreaks have disrupted production and shipping in parts of China, while record-high freight costs have squeezed exporters’ profits.

JPMorgan now sees GDP growth at 6.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, down from 7.4 percent previously, and 8.9 percent expansion for the full year versus 9.1 percent earlier.

Goldman downgraded its forecast to 8.3 percent from 8.6 percent for this year, while Nomura Holdings Inc last week lowered its to 8.2 percent.

The government’s target is for GDP growth of more than 6 percent this year.

Zhu Baoliang (祝寶良), the chief economist of a think tank connected to China’s economic planning agency, forecast growth of about 6.3 percent and 5 percent in the third and fourth quarters respectively, and full-year growth of about 8.7 percent, according to a report in Financial News.