Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





EQUITIES

Foreigners net buyers

Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$32.51 billion (US$1.17 billion) of local shares after they sold a net NT$41.57 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares bought by foreign investors last week were United Microelectronics Co (聯電), HannStar Display Corp (瀚宇彩晶) and CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), while the top three sold were Innolux Corp (群創), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Acer Inc (宏碁), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.31 trillion, or 43.52 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

AUTOMOBILES

Pan German profit soars

Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業汽車), which distributes BMW, Porsche and Mini vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday reported the highest revenue and profit for the first half of the year in six years on the back of stable sales, as well as strong demand for its vehicle repair and maintenance services. The company posted consolidated revenue of NT$22.32 billion for the first half, up 22 percent year-on-year, while operating profit grew 54.8 percent to NT$780 million and net profit expanded 42.5 percent to NT$618 million, or earnings per share of NT$7.65, it said in a statement. The company said it is positive about the second half of the year after the government downgraded the COVID-19 alert level to 2 on Tuesday last week.

RETAILERS

Scan-D profit up 63.37%

Scan-D Corp (詩肯), a retailer of furniture, bedding and kitchen appliances, yesterday posted a net profit of NT$34.85 million for the second quarter of this year, up 63.37 percent year-on-year, with revenue rising 23.71 percent to NT$488 million. Earnings per share were NT$0.74, higher than the previous year’s NT$0.47. The company, which designs and sells teak furniture under the Scanteak brand, said customer traffic and orders have continued to improve since late June, while the contribution from Nova Furnishing Holdings Pte Ltd (諾雅家具), its Singapore-based retailing unit, also lent support.

FamilyMart income tumbles

Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) on Sunday posted net income of NT$353.38 million for the second quarter of the year, down 41.68 percent from the previous year, or earnings per share of NT$1.58, down from NT$2.71. Consolidated revenue fell 2.89 percent year-on-year to NT$20.5 billion. The decrease came as an outbreak of domestic COVID-19 infections in May caused consumer traffic to drop significantly and some stores had to close, the company said.

SOFTWARE

Appier earnings improve

Artificial intelligence developer Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技) on Thursday last week reported that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization improved to minus-1 percent in the second quarter of this year, up from minus-24 percent a year earlier. The Tokyo-listed company said its revenue grew 50 percent year-on-year to ￥2.8 billion (US$25.4 million), while gross profit grew 77 percent to ￥1.4 billion. The company, which has not made an operating profit since 2013, attributed the increase in sales and gross profit to its efforts to help customers capitalize on opportunities in the new digital economy. Appier also revised its revenue forecast for the whole year to ￥11.7 billion from ￥10.9 billion.