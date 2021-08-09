The nation saw a net fund outflow of US$3.51 billion by foreign institutional investors last month, marking the second consecutive month of net outflow and the highest since the US$3.91 billion recorded in August last year, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday.
Last month’s net outflow by foreign investors was 84 percent higher than US$1.91 billion in June and compared with a net inflow of US$934 million a year earlier, the commission’s data showed.
It said the outflow was due to foreign investors selling a net NT$122 billion (US$4.39 billion) of local shares last month and remitting some of the money overseas.
Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed that the net sale of NT$122 billion in local shares by foreign investors last month more than doubled from NT$51 billion in June. This is the second-highest net sale this year after NT$150 billion in local shares were sold in March.
In the first seven months of this year, Taiwan saw a net fund inflow of US$7.4 billion by foreign investors, compared with a net outflow of US$11.74 billion a year earlier.
As of the end of last month, the nation had accumulated a net fund inflow of US$215.9 billion by foreign investors since the government began collecting such data in the 1950s, the commission’s data showed.
