The US dollar rose sharply on Friday, boosted by a strong US jobs report to post its biggest weekly gain in seven weeks.
The report showed that jobs grew more than expected last month, pushing bond yields higher on the view that the US Federal Reserve might act more quickly to tighten US monetary policy.
The US dollar index against major currencies rose 0.6 percent to 92.78, up 0.7 percent for the week.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the greenback, losing NT$0.032 to close at NT$27.813, but added 0.5 percent for the week.
Against the safe havens of the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, the US dollar had its biggest daily gains since June, reflecting a risk-on tone as well as the appeal of higher US interest rates.
The report on US non-farm payrolls showed that jobs increased by 943,000 last month, compared with the 870,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters.
The news rekindled US dollar momentum, grounded in the middle of the week by statements from US Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggesting that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late next year.
Fed officials have said that improving employment is critical to when they begin to pull back further on extra support they provided for the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clarida’s remarks lifted US Treasury yields after five weeks of declines, while “real” yields, excluding inflation, snapped a six-week streak of declines.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note touched 1.3 percent, up from 1.18 percent on Monday.
The greenback on Friday rose 0.9 percent against the Swiss franc and 0.4 percent on the Japanese yen, which traded at ￥110.215 to the US dollar.
The euro fell 0.6 percent to US$1.1759, pressured early in the session by weaker-than-expected German industrial orders data.
The British pound fell nearly 0.4 percent to US$1.3878.
In contrast to the US payroll report, in Canada a domestic employment report showed far fewer jobs added last month than expected. The greenback rose 0.4 percent to C$1.2555.
Analysts have said it would take more evidence than one jobs report to push US yields significantly higher again.
Friday’s yield remained nearly one-half a percentage point lower than at the end of March.
Reactions to monthly jobs reports have changed often this year in days following release of the data, strategists at Wells Fargo Securities found when they looked at the 10-year Treasury yield.
Markets would next be watching for comments from Fed policymakers at the symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, late this month.
Big moves across exchange rates are unlikely until Fed officials signal readiness to lead other central banks in pulling back economic support, Fxstreet.com senior analyst Joseph Trevisani said.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
