Oil fell, capping the biggest weekly loss since October last year, as the spread of the Delta SARS-CoV-2 variant in China and elsewhere in the world is casting doubts on demand growth.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures dropped 1.2 percent on Friday and 7.7 percent for the week. The US dollar rose following a better-than-expected US jobs report, weakening the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.
Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, on Friday lost 0.8 percent to US$70.70 per barrel in London, down 6 percent for the week.
China has imposed increasingly strict restrictions on mobility to fight the spread of the deadly variant, while records in daily cases were set in Thailand and Australia.
“The market is reacting to the concern that the delta variant, particularly in Asia, may erode mobility significantly,” TD Securities head of global commodity strategy Bart Melek said. “That implies that we could see significantly less tightness in pricing than we saw prior to this big virus concern.”
After crude soared in the first half of the year on surging demand, the latest chapter in the COVID-19 pandemic has capped prices of not just oil, but some other commodities as well.
The premium for the nearest WTI contract over second-month futures, known as the prompt spread, narrowed to US$0.18 after reaching US$0.72 a week ago, pointing to ongoing concerns about demand.
“The oil market has struggled this week,” Danske Bank A/S senior analyst Jens Naervig Pedersen said. “On the one hand, markets worry about economic implications of the spreading of the delta variant, but on the other, policy accommodation gives a strong backdrop.”
Despite the weak outlook for demand from Asia, there are some improved metrics in the US, where roads have remained busy.
Vehicle miles traveled on highways in the week to Sunday last week match the similar week in 2019, before the pandemic hit, according to the US Department of Transportation.
Gasoline deliveries to the Spanish market jumped above pre-pandemic levels last month.
“It’s hard to not get caught up in the headlines showing rising cases, particularly in China,” Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd senior commodities strategist Daniel Hynes said. “However, when you take a step back, restrictions are still being eased back across most regions, demand seems to be holding up, and I think the impact on this latest wave should be significantly less than previous ones.”
Additional reporting by staff writer
