Platinum at seven-month low as virus saps demand

Bloomberg





Platinum dropped to a seven-month low as the spread of COVID-19 dents the outlook for industrial commodities, while a US Federal Reserve official said the central bank is on course to taper stimulus.

The metal used in catalytic converters fell for a third day as the spread of the Delta strain of SARS-CoV-2 punctures the narrative of a rapid global recovery.

China is facing a growing outbreak that has prompted analysts to review economic growth projections, while case numbers are climbing from Tokyo to Sydney and in parts of the US.

Platinum has tumbled more than 20 percent from this year’s peak in February as a computer-chip shortage curbed auto production and increasing electric vehicle sales cloud the medium-to-long term consumption outlook.

Investment demand also has waned, with exchange-traded funds backed by the metal platinum falling last week to the lowest since February, and money managers cutting their net-bullish bets to the lowest in almost nine months.

CONCERNS

Platinum has come under pressure amid concerns about the Delta variant and production misses by auto manufacturers due to supply chain issues, UBS Group AG strategist Wayne Gordon said. “The traditional headwinds for precious metals are weighing on some of these industrial precious metals, as well.”

Still, Gordon said he expects a recovery in catalytic converter demand and forecast that more of the metal would be used instead of palladium.

“Platinum is moving into a tighter market environment because of a lack of investment on the supply side and the very strong recovery in autocatalyst demand,” he said.

Platinum on Friday slid as much as 1.8 percent to US$1,008.89 an ounce, the lowest since Dec. 23 last year, and traded at US$1,013.29 at 1:44pm in New York.

Platinum futures for October delivery declined 1.5 percent to settle at US$1,005.70.

Gold for December delivery on Friday fell US$45.80 to US$1,763.10 an ounce, down 2.7 percent for the week.

Silver for September delivery fell US$0.96 to US$24.33 an ounce, down 4.8 percent weekly, and September copper was unchanged for the day at US$4.35 a pound, but fell 2.9 percent for the day.

ANGLOGOLD PLUMMETS

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd dropped as much as 12 percent after it cut production forecast and said a key mine in Ghana might not resume output this year after an accident in May.

The company lowered its output goal by about 12 percent after removing planned gold from the Obuasi operation.

Mining activities at the project would remain suspended pending the conclusion of a third-party review of the mining and ground management plans.

While AngloGold hopes to restart the mine by the end of the year, it would take a “cautious approach” to limit chances of a repeat of the incident that happened in May, interim chief executive officer Christine Ramon said in an interview.

The shares fell by the most in nine months in Johannesburg on Friday, before paring some of the losses to trade 8.6 percent lower at 256.89 rand.

The Johannesburg-based producer has underperformed rivals in the past year after the accident at Obuasi, where it had been ramping up production following US$545 million of investments.

The company also spent nearly a year looking for a new CEO after announcing Kelvin Dushnisky’s departure after just two years.

“Obuasi was going to be quite a big contribution this year,” Ramon said on an earlier call. “We can’t predict at this stage if there will be production by the end of the year.”

Additional reporting by AP, with staff writer