S&P 500, Dow close at record highs

PAYROLL REPORT: Investors feel more confident about an economic recovery in the US and are rotating into value stocks, CFRA’s chief investment strategist said

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indices closed at record highs on Friday following a stronger-than-expected US jobs report, while investors shrugged off concerns over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 affecting a nascent economic recovery.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month, a US Department of Labor report showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that payrolls would increase by 870,000 jobs.

The closely watched employment report also showed strong wage gains, as employers competed for scarce workers, and a drop in the unemployment rate to a 16-month low.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

“I think that investors are now saying we’ve got renewed confidence in the economic recovery,” CFRA research chief investment strategist Sam Stovall said. “And as a result, [investors] are rotating again into the cyclical, the value stocks, as well as the smaller-cap issues.”

Four of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors rose, with financials posting the biggest daily percentage gain since July 20. The S&P 500 technology sector index fell.

Although the three main indices gained for the week following a stellar corporate earnings season, sentiment has been hurt by fears of higher inflation resulting in a sudden tapering in monetary policy.

For the week that ended on Friday, the S&P 500 was up 0.94 percent, the Dow added 0.78 percent and the tech-heavy NASDAQ gained 1.11 percent.

Focus now turns to a meeting of US Federal Reserve leaders in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this month to discuss policy and decide stimulus strategy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday rose 144.26 points, or 0.41 percent, to 35,208.51, the S&P 500 gained 7.42 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,436.52 and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 59.36 points, or 0.4 percent, to 14,835.76.

On the earnings front, American International Group Inc rose 4.7 percent after it beat second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday.

Zynga Inc tumbled 18.2 percent after issuing a disappointing forecast for bookings and announcing a potential acquisition worth more than US$500 million.

Corteva Inc rose 8 percent after raising its net sales forecast for the year.

Analysts expect second-quarter profit growth of 92.9 percent for S&P 500 companies, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Of the 427 companies in the index that have reported earnings so far, 87.6 percent beat analyst expectations, the highest on record.

In other corporate news, shares of Robinhood Markets Inc surged 7.9 percent on Friday after a roller-coaster week in which the online brokerage was among the hottest of so-called meme stocks, adding billions to its value.

Volume on US exchanges was 8.65 billion shares, compared with the 9.63 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.33-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.07-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 42 new 52-week highs and one new low; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 112 new highs and 80 new lows.