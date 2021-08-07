INDIA
RBI sticks to 4% repo rate
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) six-member Monetary Policy Committee yesterday retained its main repurchase rate at 4 percent, as predicted by all 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey. Policymakers voted 5-1 in favor of keeping the stance accommodative, a departure from the past when they were unanimous on the need to support growth amid an impending third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. That follows the pace of inflation breaching the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6 percent in the past two months, a trend attributed mainly to supply side disruptions caused by the pandemic. Despite the inflationary pressures, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the time now was to nurture the nascent economic growth, given the recent high-frequency indicators from purchasing managers’ surveys to jobless data showing the recovery was muted.
AGRICULTURE
Virus affects Vietnam output
Vietnam’s spiraling COVID-19 crisis is bearing down on the food and agriculture sector, affecting production and exports of goods to key markets. Exports of fruits and vegetables are projected to sink 30 percent in the second half from a year earlier, as the southern region, home to most of the production, battles its worst outbreak, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said. Swathes of the southern region, including the commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City, are under an extended lockdown as local virus cases yesterday soared to more than 166,000 from 4,500 cases in late June. The order, which bans residents from leaving home for most reasons, also covers the provinces that make up the Mekong Delta, popularly known as Vietnam’s “Rice Bowl.”
TELECOMS
Huawei revenue falls 38%
Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) yesterday said that second-quarter revenue plunged 38 percent, with smartphone sales suffering from US sanctions and the offloading of its budget brand Honor. For the first half of the year, Huawei’s overall revenues were 320.4 billion yuan (US$49.6 billion), down 29 percent from a year earlier, the Shenzhen-based firm said. Its net profit margin was 9.8 percent, up slightly from the same period last year. Huawei’s consumer products division, which includes smartphones, posted first-half sales of 135.7 billion yuan, down 47 percent from a year earlier. A company spokesperson said the decline was due in part to the loss of Honor, which was sold by Huawei late last year to help it maintain access to components and survive.
AUTOMOTIVE
Qualcomm bids for Veoneer
Qualcomm Inc has offered to buy automotive technology firm Veoneer Inc for US$4.6 billion, muscling in on Magna International Inc after its bid for the supplier last month. At US$37 a share, Qualcomm is offering an 18 percent premium to Magna’s US$31.25 a share bid. Veoneer and Magna last month said their boards had unanimously approved what would have been a US$3.8 billion deal. Qualcomm said in a statement on Thursday that its all-cash offer would not require stockholder approval. With Veoneer, Qualcomm would get firmer footing in the emerging market for driver-assistance technology. “Buying Veoneer would widen Qualcomm’s auto presence to include driverless technology and expand the focus from car connectivity amid competition from Intel’s Mobileye and Nvidia’s Xavier,” Bloomberg analysts said.
FURTHER TAX MEASURES NEEDED? Corporate owners accounted for almost 30 percent of empty houses, many of which are held by firms that own 10 or more properties The number of unoccupied houses nationwide totaled 876,000 units last year, or 11.94 percent of all houses, the Ministry of the Interior said in a report issued on Thursday. Almost 30 percent of empty houses were owned by companies, suggesting that many corporate property owners engage in house hoarding, the ministry said. Excluding developers and builders, companies still owned 20 percent of empty houses, it said. The report is based on housing units’ electricity use and considers properties that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours per month as unoccupied. The study contradicts Ministry of Finance reports saying that house hoarding subsided and there is no
JOINT VOUCHERS: A NT$14,000 package allows two guests to stay one night in a suite at either Caesar Park Kenting, Fleur de Chine Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Taiwan’s three major hotel chains yesterday teamed up in a bid to boost business by offering limited packages aimed at attracting affluent tourists to their flagship resorts. L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) and Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店) have joined forces to sell vouchers that allow tourists to spend one night at Caesar Park Kenting in Pingtung County, Fleur de Chine Hotel near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi in Yilan County for NT$14,000 to NT$38,888, depending on the number of guests. The collaboration is intended to keep the hospitality industry alive after
‘No SUPPLY BOTTLENECK’: Shipments would proceed as planned from the facility, which produces processors for a new line of iPhones to be launched next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shipments would not be affected by the contamination of gas used in the manufacturing process at one of its key plants in Tainan, the firm said yesterday. While some TSMC production lines in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park received gas supplies that were found to be substandard, the chipmaker continued production using gas from other sources, the company said. Local media reported that the contamination was discovered at the world’s largest contract chipmaker’s Fab 18 on Thursday night and that production would be affected during four days of cleanup work. While not confirming that the contamination
AUTO CHIPS: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Young Liu said that buying the fab signals its entry into the manufacture of ‘wide-bandgap semiconductors’ Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said it has clinched a NT$2.52 billion (US$90.71 million) deal to purchase a 6-inch wafer fab, including facilities and manufacturing equipment, from memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏), a major stride toward expanding into the auto chip business. The iPhone assembler plans to develop and manufacture new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles at the fab, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a joint news conference in Hsinchu. Hon Hai would spend several billion dollars beyond the purchase price to expand the fab’s capacity to 15,000 wafers per month, which could