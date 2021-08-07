World Business Quick Take

INDIA

RBI sticks to 4% repo rate

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) six-member Monetary Policy Committee yesterday retained its main repurchase rate at 4 percent, as predicted by all 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey. Policymakers voted 5-1 in favor of keeping the stance accommodative, a departure from the past when they were unanimous on the need to support growth amid an impending third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. That follows the pace of inflation breaching the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6 percent in the past two months, a trend attributed mainly to supply side disruptions caused by the pandemic. Despite the inflationary pressures, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the time now was to nurture the nascent economic growth, given the recent high-frequency indicators from purchasing managers’ surveys to jobless data showing the recovery was muted.

AGRICULTURE

Virus affects Vietnam output

Vietnam’s spiraling COVID-19 crisis is bearing down on the food and agriculture sector, affecting production and exports of goods to key markets. Exports of fruits and vegetables are projected to sink 30 percent in the second half from a year earlier, as the southern region, home to most of the production, battles its worst outbreak, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said. Swathes of the southern region, including the commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City, are under an extended lockdown as local virus cases yesterday soared to more than 166,000 from 4,500 cases in late June. The order, which bans residents from leaving home for most reasons, also covers the provinces that make up the Mekong Delta, popularly known as Vietnam’s “Rice Bowl.”

TELECOMS

Huawei revenue falls 38%

Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) yesterday said that second-quarter revenue plunged 38 percent, with smartphone sales suffering from US sanctions and the offloading of its budget brand Honor. For the first half of the year, Huawei’s overall revenues were 320.4 billion yuan (US$49.6 billion), down 29 percent from a year earlier, the Shenzhen-based firm said. Its net profit margin was 9.8 percent, up slightly from the same period last year. Huawei’s consumer products division, which includes smartphones, posted first-half sales of 135.7 billion yuan, down 47 percent from a year earlier. A company spokesperson said the decline was due in part to the loss of Honor, which was sold by Huawei late last year to help it maintain access to components and survive.

AUTOMOTIVE

Qualcomm bids for Veoneer

Qualcomm Inc has offered to buy automotive technology firm Veoneer Inc for US$4.6 billion, muscling in on Magna International Inc after its bid for the supplier last month. At US$37 a share, Qualcomm is offering an 18 percent premium to Magna’s US$31.25 a share bid. Veoneer and Magna last month said their boards had unanimously approved what would have been a US$3.8 billion deal. Qualcomm said in a statement on Thursday that its all-cash offer would not require stockholder approval. With Veoneer, Qualcomm would get firmer footing in the emerging market for driver-assistance technology. “Buying Veoneer would widen Qualcomm’s auto presence to include driverless technology and expand the focus from car connectivity amid competition from Intel’s Mobileye and Nvidia’s Xavier,” Bloomberg analysts said.