With executives from Detroit automakers watching, US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a target for half of all vehicles sold in the US to be zero-emission vehicles by 2030.
Biden cast the move as a way to compete with China and other countries that have invested in electric vehicles (EV), while also transforming the US transportation sector, which is the biggest source of the country’s carbon emissions.
Speaking at the White House before an array of electric vehicles, Biden called them “a vision of the future that is now beginning to happen, a future of the automobile industry that is electric, battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, fuel cell electric.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
“It’s electric and there’s no turning back. The question is whether we’ll lead or fall behind,” he said.
News of the announcement drew modest praise from environmentalists, who stressed the need for additional measures given the worsening climate situation.
Katherine Garcia, acting director for Sierra Club’s clean transportation for all campaign, called the target a “meaningful signal to manufacturers,” but said it should be raised to 60 percent and be supplemented with “the strongest clean car standards possible.”
Significantly increasing US usage of electric vehicles — which accounted for only about 2 percent of auto sales last year — is expected to depend on expanding charging stations and other infrastructure, as well as convincing Americans to buy the vehicles.
The “Big Three” US automakers — General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — have all significantly expanded their EV investments, making the target “most likely achievable” by 2030, Jessica Caldwell of auto Web site Edmunds.com said.
“But what’s possibly the biggest hurdle ahead is consumer acceptance: What will it take for Americans to be willing to change their car ownership habits to go electric?” Caldwell said.
In a joint statement, the Detroit manufacturers expressed their “shared aspiration to achieve sales of 40 to 50 percent” of the vehicles, but said the shift “can be achieved only” with initiatives such as consumer incentives to buy EVs and new infrastructure such as a charging network.
While Biden has proposed an infrastructure plan that would include many of those programs, not all have made it into the US Senate’s bipartisan compromise bill viewed as having the best chance of passing in Congress.
The United Auto Workers (UAW), one of the country’s largest auto worker unions, rallied behind the move.
“The members of the UAW, current and future, are ready to build these electric cars and trucks and the batteries that go in them,” union president Ray Curry said in a statement released by the Biden administration.
Left out of the Washington launch event was Tesla, Elon Musk’s company, that has been credited with accelerating the popularity of EVs in the US and leads in domestic sales.
Musk has been criticized for tactics seen as anti-union, and White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the companies invited to the White House “are the three largest key players of the United Auto Workers.”
“Yeah, seems odd that Tesla wasn’t invited,” Elon Musk wrote on Twitter.
FURTHER TAX MEASURES NEEDED? Corporate owners accounted for almost 30 percent of empty houses, many of which are held by firms that own 10 or more properties The number of unoccupied houses nationwide totaled 876,000 units last year, or 11.94 percent of all houses, the Ministry of the Interior said in a report issued on Thursday. Almost 30 percent of empty houses were owned by companies, suggesting that many corporate property owners engage in house hoarding, the ministry said. Excluding developers and builders, companies still owned 20 percent of empty houses, it said. The report is based on housing units’ electricity use and considers properties that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours per month as unoccupied. The study contradicts Ministry of Finance reports saying that house hoarding subsided and there is no
JOINT VOUCHERS: A NT$14,000 package allows two guests to stay one night in a suite at either Caesar Park Kenting, Fleur de Chine Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Taiwan’s three major hotel chains yesterday teamed up in a bid to boost business by offering limited packages aimed at attracting affluent tourists to their flagship resorts. L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) and Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店) have joined forces to sell vouchers that allow tourists to spend one night at Caesar Park Kenting in Pingtung County, Fleur de Chine Hotel near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi in Yilan County for NT$14,000 to NT$38,888, depending on the number of guests. The collaboration is intended to keep the hospitality industry alive after
‘No SUPPLY BOTTLENECK’: Shipments would proceed as planned from the facility, which produces processors for a new line of iPhones to be launched next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shipments would not be affected by the contamination of gas used in the manufacturing process at one of its key plants in Tainan, the firm said yesterday. While some TSMC production lines in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park received gas supplies that were found to be substandard, the chipmaker continued production using gas from other sources, the company said. Local media reported that the contamination was discovered at the world’s largest contract chipmaker’s Fab 18 on Thursday night and that production would be affected during four days of cleanup work. While not confirming that the contamination
AUTO CHIPS: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Young Liu said that buying the fab signals its entry into the manufacture of ‘wide-bandgap semiconductors’ Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said it has clinched a NT$2.52 billion (US$90.71 million) deal to purchase a 6-inch wafer fab, including facilities and manufacturing equipment, from memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏), a major stride toward expanding into the auto chip business. The iPhone assembler plans to develop and manufacture new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles at the fab, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a joint news conference in Hsinchu. Hon Hai would spend several billion dollars beyond the purchase price to expand the fab’s capacity to 15,000 wafers per month, which could