COVID-19: US job growth likely strong on technical boost

Reuters, WASHINGTON





US job growth likely remained robust last month, amid shifts in seasonal employment at schools caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which could mask some softening in underlying labor market conditions as the boost from fiscal stimulus and the economy’s reopening fades.

The US Department of Labor’s closely watched employment report, scheduled for release yesterday, could show nonfarm payrolls surging by at least 1 million last month because of the so-called seasonal adjustment factors, which are also seen inflating employment at auto assembly plants and in the leisure and hospitality sector.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, education employment normally declined by about 1 million jobs in July as schools closed, while temporary plant shutdowns for summer retooling weighed on automobile payrolls. However, this year many students are in summer school catching up after disruptions caused by the pandemic.

A “We Are One” sign next to a cutout of labor organizer Mother Jones is pictured at a United Mine Workers of America Local rally in Brookwood, Alabama, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg

Chip shortages have forced automakers to make changes to their normal production schedules. This could have affected the timing of the temporary re-tooling shutdowns, which could throw off the model that the government uses to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the payrolls data. The seasonal factors are also expected to have boosted leisure and hospitality jobs.

“The seasonal adjustment factors are extremely favorable,” said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. “The job market has lost some momentum, reflecting the fading effects from the reopening, along with less impulse from fiscal stimulus.”

According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls likely rose by 870,000 jobs last month after rising 850,000 in June. That would leave employment 5.9 million jobs below its peak in February last year. Estimates ranged from as low as 350,000 to as high as 1.6 million, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding last month’s employment report.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which compiles the employment report, flagged the distortions to the normal seasonal layoff patterns with June’s release, saying “the variations make it more challenging to discern the current employment trends in these industries.”

Although the labor market data has remained positive, there are signs the pace of job growth has slowed relative to June. ADP Research Institute’s employment report on Wednesday showed the smallest private payrolls gain in five months last month. Data from Homebase, a payroll scheduling and tracking company, showed its employees working index rose moderately last month from June.

However, Institute for Supply Management surveys showed a rebound in manufacturing and services industries employment last month. The Conference Board’s labor market differential, derived from data on consumers’ views on whether jobs are plentiful or hard to get, last month hit its highest level since 2000.

Job growth this year has ranged between 233,000 and 850,000 per month.

The economy fully recovered in the second quarter the sharp loss in output suffered during the very brief pandemic recession. The unemployment rate is forecast falling to 5.7 percent from 5.9 percent in June.

“The economy can still be growing at a healthy pace, even if we don’t see the expected acceleration,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network in Waltham, Massachusetts. “If we drop back below about 300,000, that would be a concern, showing that the medical issues and labor shortages really could be slowing the recovery.”

COVID-19 infections are surging across the country, driven by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. While major disruptions to economic activity are not expected, with nearly half of the population fully vaccinated, spiraling cases could keep workers at home and hamper hiring.

A shortage of workers has left employers unable to fill a record 9.2 million job openings, forcing them to raise wages. Average hourly earnings are forecast to have increased 0.3 percent last month, which would lift the annual increase in wages to 3.8 percent from 3.6 percent in June.