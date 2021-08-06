AIRLINES
Lufthansa narrows losses
Germany’s Lufthansa AG yesterday said that it further narrowed its losses in the second quarter and recorded its first positive cash flow since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, citing faster-than-planned cost cuts. The group — which also owns Eurowings GmbH, Swiss International Airlines AG, Brussels Airlines and Austrian Airlines — said that its adjusted operating loss narrowed to 952 million euros (US$1.13 billion), down 43 percent from a year earlier and lower than the 971 million euros forecast on average in a company-provided poll. Revenue came in at 3.2 billion euros, against a forecast of 3.3 billion euros. Lufthansa said that it continued to expect high demand for tourist destinations and recovery in business travel in the second half of the year.
ADVERTISING
WPP grows 11% in first half
WPP PLC, the world’s biggest advertising company, said that underlying net sales jumped 19.3 percent in the second quarter, beating expectations and taking growth in the first half of the year to 11 percent, up from 2019, as clients ramped up spending in a COVID-19 recovery. Chief executive officer Mark Read said that the growth in the second quarter was its highest on record, as clients reinvested in marketing, particularly in digital media, e-commerce and technology. The performance meant that WPP returned to 2019 levels one year ahead of its forecasts.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Bayer to acquire Vividion
Bayer AG has agreed to buy US biotech company Vividion Therapeutics Inc for as much as US$2 billion, snapping up a developer of promising therapies that only weeks ago filed for an initial public offering. The German drugmaker would pay US$1.5 billion up front and another US$500 million in potential milestones for the San Diego-based biotech, it said in a statement yesterday. The company also raised its profit forecast for the year as high commodity prices boosted its crops unit and medicines such as the eye treatment Eylea recovered as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns ended.
COMMODITIES
Glencore to pay out US$1bn
Glencore PLC is to pay out US$1.18 billion through dividends and share repurchases after surging metal prices helped drive first-half profit to a record. The world’s biggest commodities trader reported core earnings of US$8.65 billion for the period, up from US$4.83 billion a year earlier. The company said in a statement yesterday that it would pay US$530 million in dividends and buy back US$650 million in shares. Glencore said that its giant trading business reported profits of US$1.8 billion, almost on a par with the record US$2 billion that it reported last year, while its mines posted profits of US$6.6 billion.
ENGINES
Rolls-Royce eyes recovery
British engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC said that it is on track to meet its forecasts for this year, as cost-cutting and disposal plans helped it weather the slow return of long-haul travel. It expects free cash outflow to improve to ￡2 billion (US$2.8 billion) and cash flow to turn positive in the second half of the year, but a slow aviation recovery is likely to affect its target for next year, the company said. During the first half of this year, the group was buoyed by its resilient defense arm, which makes engines for military jets and powers Britain’s nuclear submarines, plus a recovery in its power systems unit, which makes engines for boats, trains and other vehicles.
FURTHER TAX MEASURES NEEDED? Corporate owners accounted for almost 30 percent of empty houses, many of which are held by firms that own 10 or more properties The number of unoccupied houses nationwide totaled 876,000 units last year, or 11.94 percent of all houses, the Ministry of the Interior said in a report issued on Thursday. Almost 30 percent of empty houses were owned by companies, suggesting that many corporate property owners engage in house hoarding, the ministry said. Excluding developers and builders, companies still owned 20 percent of empty houses, it said. The report is based on housing units’ electricity use and considers properties that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours per month as unoccupied. The study contradicts Ministry of Finance reports saying that house hoarding subsided and there is no
The Investment Commission has approved a plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, to expand production at its plant in Nanjing, China. The plan was approved because the investment would come from the chipmaker’s earnings from the Nanjing plant and would not have an impact on its paid-in capital, the commission said. In addition, TSMC has pledged to invest NT$600 billion (US$21.43 billion) to NT$650 billion in Taiwan to create more jobs over the next three years, and has made efforts to protect intellectual property to prevent confidential business information from being leaked, it said. The
JOINT VOUCHERS: A NT$14,000 package allows two guests to stay one night in a suite at either Caesar Park Kenting, Fleur de Chine Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Taiwan’s three major hotel chains yesterday teamed up in a bid to boost business by offering limited packages aimed at attracting affluent tourists to their flagship resorts. L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) and Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店) have joined forces to sell vouchers that allow tourists to spend one night at Caesar Park Kenting in Pingtung County, Fleur de Chine Hotel near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi in Yilan County for NT$14,000 to NT$38,888, depending on the number of guests. The collaboration is intended to keep the hospitality industry alive after
‘No SUPPLY BOTTLENECK’: Shipments would proceed as planned from the facility, which produces processors for a new line of iPhones to be launched next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shipments would not be affected by the contamination of gas used in the manufacturing process at one of its key plants in Tainan, the firm said yesterday. While some TSMC production lines in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park received gas supplies that were found to be substandard, the chipmaker continued production using gas from other sources, the company said. Local media reported that the contamination was discovered at the world’s largest contract chipmaker’s Fab 18 on Thursday night and that production would be affected during four days of cleanup work. While not confirming that the contamination