Nintendo Co has said that it would buy back shares after its quarterly profit missed estimates, underscoring concerns that gaming demand might be peaking as parts of the world emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and return to work.
The Kyoto-based firm reported operating income of ￥119.75 billion (US$1.1 billion) for the second quarter, up from the average projection of ￥130.9 billion. It maintained its forecast for a 22 percent drop in operating profit to ￥500 billion this fiscal year, alongside the sale of 25.5 million Switch consoles.
Nintendo said it plans to buy back up to 1.51 percent of its shares for ￥100 billion.
Photo: AFP
The shares would be canceled, it said, while the buyback reflects its cash position after strong sales.
Nintendo, whose Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the breakout title of the COVID-19 era, is grappling with aging hardware as normality returns to some parts of the globe and people spend less time immersed in games.
It saw a mixed picture with Switch hardware sales, which fell by 22 percent overall to 4.45 million units, but rose for the more expensive standard edition.
Semiconductor shortages and logistics continued to affect the gadget’s production, Nintendo said.
It attributed the drop in Switch Lite sales to lower inventories in Europe and the US than a year earlier.
The highly anticipated next game in the Zelda franchise, a sequel to Breath of the Wild, is not to be released until next year.
Nintendo is counting on the Oct. 8 launch of a new Switch model with a bigger, OLED screen to reinvigorate the four-year-old platform in time for the crucial holiday season, but some investors have taken a negative view of the upcoming Switch and its higher US$350 price tag, pushing Nintendo’s shares down 15 percent since it was announced.
Long-running franchises such as Capcom Co’s Monster Hunter could also prop up sales, while Pokemon Unite, released last month, could galvanize business as well.
FURTHER TAX MEASURES NEEDED? Corporate owners accounted for almost 30 percent of empty houses, many of which are held by firms that own 10 or more properties The number of unoccupied houses nationwide totaled 876,000 units last year, or 11.94 percent of all houses, the Ministry of the Interior said in a report issued on Thursday. Almost 30 percent of empty houses were owned by companies, suggesting that many corporate property owners engage in house hoarding, the ministry said. Excluding developers and builders, companies still owned 20 percent of empty houses, it said. The report is based on housing units’ electricity use and considers properties that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours per month as unoccupied. The study contradicts Ministry of Finance reports saying that house hoarding subsided and there is no
The Investment Commission has approved a plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, to expand production at its plant in Nanjing, China. The plan was approved because the investment would come from the chipmaker’s earnings from the Nanjing plant and would not have an impact on its paid-in capital, the commission said. In addition, TSMC has pledged to invest NT$600 billion (US$21.43 billion) to NT$650 billion in Taiwan to create more jobs over the next three years, and has made efforts to protect intellectual property to prevent confidential business information from being leaked, it said. The
JOINT VOUCHERS: A NT$14,000 package allows two guests to stay one night in a suite at either Caesar Park Kenting, Fleur de Chine Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Taiwan’s three major hotel chains yesterday teamed up in a bid to boost business by offering limited packages aimed at attracting affluent tourists to their flagship resorts. L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) and Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店) have joined forces to sell vouchers that allow tourists to spend one night at Caesar Park Kenting in Pingtung County, Fleur de Chine Hotel near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) or Hotel Royal Chiaohsi in Yilan County for NT$14,000 to NT$38,888, depending on the number of guests. The collaboration is intended to keep the hospitality industry alive after
‘No SUPPLY BOTTLENECK’: Shipments would proceed as planned from the facility, which produces processors for a new line of iPhones to be launched next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shipments would not be affected by the contamination of gas used in the manufacturing process at one of its key plants in Tainan, the firm said yesterday. While some TSMC production lines in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park received gas supplies that were found to be substandard, the chipmaker continued production using gas from other sources, the company said. Local media reported that the contamination was discovered at the world’s largest contract chipmaker’s Fab 18 on Thursday night and that production would be affected during four days of cleanup work. While not confirming that the contamination