German sportswear brand Adidas AG yesterday bumped up its earnings outlook for the year, as it expects the Olympic Games, as well as the upcoming European soccer and NFL seasons, to boost its sales.
The Bavaria-based group recorded net profit of 397 million euros (US$470 million) in the April-to-June period, as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions eased and soccer’s UEFA Euro 2020 got going.
Its bottom line was decisively up from the same period last year, when temporary shop closures in much of the world because of the pandemic left the group with a loss of 295 million euros.
Photo: AFP
Adidas expects sales for the year to increase by 20 percent across the board and for net profit to reach between 1.4 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros.
The optimistic prediction was made despite “COVID-19-related lockdowns, industry-wide supply chain challenges and the geopolitical situation,” Adidas said in a statement.
“Driven by the strength of our brand and better-than-expected demand for our products, we saw an acceleration in our top and bottom lines,” Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said in a news release. “This momentum gives us all the confidence to increase our full-year outlook, despite the external challenges that our industry continues to face.”
The group saw improved sales in all regions except China, which dipped by 16 percent from a year earlier, although the company said that the drop reflected a strong recovery in the second quarter last year.
By contrast, sales were up 99 percent year-on-year in Europe and 86 percent in North America.
Adidas said that it expected an acceleration in sales in the second half of the year “fueled by an array of innovative product releases” and major sports events, such as the Tokyo Games, the start of soccer seasons in Europe and the NFL in the US.
The company would continue to carry the cost of its intended sale of Reebok, announced in February as part of a five-year turnaround plan, with 200 million euros set aside for the cost of divesting from the brand.
