Siemens deflects supply-chain woes to triple profits

FORECAST RAISED: Siemens increased its projection for net profit for the fiscal year to between 6.1 and 6.4 billion euros, compared with between 5.7 and 6.2 billion euros

AFP, FRANKFURT, Germany





German industrial giant Siemens AG yesterday raised its earnings forecast for the year as profit almost tripled in the April-to-June quarter, having successfully navigated a global shortage of raw materials.

Siemens, which makes products ranging from trains to factory equipment, reported net profit of 1.5 billion euros (US$1.8 billion), up from 535 million euros in the same period last year.

Increasing prices of raw materials and the shortage of key components, such as semiconductors, which are widely used in new technologies, have disrupted the operations of major companies globally.

However, Siemens was “mastering a difficult environment” in relation to supply-chain issues, chief executive Roland Busch said in a news release.

On the back of this strong performance, the company raised its projection for net profit for the fiscal year to between 6.1 billion euros and 6.4 billion euros, above the previous estimate of between 5.7 billion euros and 6.2 billion euros announced in the previous quarter.

“We are continuing the very positive business development of the first half of the year and are once again delivering strong results, despite the continuing challenging environment,” Busch said. “Consequently, we are again raising our outlook for fiscal 2021.”

Siemens said that after a difficult pandemic-blighted year, the company had found new growth opportunities in a number of its key markets.

Revenue for the group increased to 16.1 billion euros in the second quarter, up from 13 billion euros a year earlier.

The increase in revenue was seen across all of Siemens’ industrial businesses, including double-digit percentage growth in its health, infrastructure and digital industries divisions.

Separately, German industrial orders increased sharply in June on the back of domestic demand, after falling in May for the first time this year on renewed pandemic fears, official data showed yesterday.

Orders were up 4.1 percent, Germany’s federal statistics office Destatis said, far surpassing the expectations of analysts surveyed by Factset and Bloomberg, who had forecasted growth of between 1.6 and 2.0 percent.

Orders were 26.2 percent higher than in June last year.

Domestic orders drove the significant increase in the overall indicator, Destatis said.

These were up 9.6 percent from the previous month, with large orders for capital goods, such as machinery, bulking up the entry.

Overall, demand from outside Germany edged slightly up by 0.4 percent, Destatis said.