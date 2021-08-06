Amendment to speed up dispute settlement at FOI

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday said that it would amend the Financial Consumer Protection Act (金融消費者保護法) to speed up dispute settlement at the Financial Ombudsman Institution (FOI).

The FOI investigates and facilitates the settlement of disputes between consumers and financial companies.

Under existing regulations, if the FOI determines that a company should provide compensation of NT$1 million (US$35,996) or less in a dispute over an investment product, the company should accept its decision without looking to appeal.

The products covered include securities, trusts, funds, derivatives, gold, foreign securities, futures and investment-linked insurance policies, the FOI said.

In disputes over non-investment products, such as medical insurance, the financial company must accept the FOI’s decision when it involves compensation of NT$100,000 or less, said Hsu Tsui-wen (徐萃文), head of the commission’s law section.

Only financial companies that have given their prior signed consent to the FOI are obliged to accept its decisions, but more than 99 percent of financial companies have done so, the commission said.

The proposed changes would raise the compensation ceilings to NT$1.2 million for investment products and NT$120,000 for non-investment products, Hsu said, adding that the changes would take effect after 30 days if there are no objections from the public.

The compensation ceilings have remained unchanged for a decade, and the commission wanted to revise them based on inflation, the business environment and the experiences of other states, such as the UK, Hsu said.

The commission expects the changes to strengthen consumer protection and speed up dispute settlement, he said.

“The FOI’s decision is only binding for financial companies, not consumers, so when consumers are not happy with the compensation amount, they can reject the offer and demand further negotiation. The mechanism will work the same way after the compensation ceilings are increased,” Hsu said.

Over the past decade, the FOI has reviewed 19,637 cases, ruled that companies should offer compensation in 1,145 of those cases, and demanded compensation of NT$1 million or less in 263 of them, commission data showed.

In the first quarter of this year, consumers submitted 2,141 complaints, down 5.6 percent from a year earlier, with the FOI reviewing 690 of the cases, up 10 percent year-on-year, the data showed.

Most of the complaints involved the insurance industry, with 1,675 of them, or 78 percent, involving insurers’ operations or policies, while 539 of the complaints involved banks’ operations or financial products, and 134 of them involved stock brokers, the data showed.