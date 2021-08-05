NEW ZEALAND
Jobless rate falls to 4%
The unemployment rate fell more than forecast in the second quarter as the economy’s recovery boosted hiring and began to stoke wage inflation. The jobless rate fell to 4 percent from a revised 4.6 percent in the first quarter, Statistics New Zealand said yesterday. Employment rose 1 percent from the previous three months. Private sector, ordinary time wages increased the most in 13 years. The labor market report is the latest sign that the economy is growing faster than its capacity, and that the Reserve Bank could start to raise the official cash rate to keep a lid on price pressures. Annual inflation surged to 3.3 percent in the second quarter, breaching the central bank’s 1 to 3 percent target range.
BANKING
Commerzbank posts loss
Germany’s second-largest lender Commerzbank AG yesterday posted a huge loss for the second quarter, as it covered the costs of letting employees go and closing branches. The bank’s loss reached 527 million euros (US$625 million), as it booked 511 million euros of restructuring costs in its bid to digitize its operations and return to profitability. Revenue for the quarter was down by 18 percent on the previous year at 1.86 billion euros. Several one-off items also had a negative impact. The German government still holds an about 15 percent stake in the bank which it bailed out during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
RIDE-HAILING
Lyft posts first-ever profit
Lyft Inc delivered its first-ever adjusted profit during the second quarter, a milestone for a company that has racked up losses since its founding. The company had previously said that it would not turn a profit before taxes, depreciation and other expenses until the third quarter. Lyft’s adjusted profit was US$23.8 million, helped by surging demand for its ride-hailing services and deep cost cutting the company made last year. The adjusted profit beat analysts’ estimates that the company would lose US$40.2 million in the second quarter.
BANKING
OCBC, UOB up payouts
Two of Singapore’s largest lenders are to increase their dividend payouts after profit in the second quarter beat forecasts on lower provisions for bad loans. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC, 華僑銀行), the city-state’s second-biggest bank, is planning to pay an interim dividend of S$0.25 per share after reporting a 59 percent jump in net income to S$1.16 billion (US$860 million). United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOB, 大華銀行) is planning a S$0.60 per share payout following a 43 percent increase in profit to S$1 billion. Profit for both banks was helped by an improved credit outlook, with OCBC reporting a 69 percent drop in provisions for potential loan losses and UOB posting a 54 percent decline.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Softbank bets on Roche
Softbank Group Corp has quietly built a US$5 billion stake in Roche Holding AG, placing a bet on the pharmaceutical company’s strategy of using data to develop drugs, people familiar with the matter said. The Japanese conglomerate is now one of Roche’s largest investors, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The drugmaker has a dual-class share structure with separate voting and non-voting shares. The founding families own 50.1 percent of the voting class, while cross-town rival Novartis AG holds one-third. It was unclear which type of shares Softbank holds.
Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking. Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said. The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. “We had a strong quarter, as we
FURTHER TAX MEASURES NEEDED? Corporate owners accounted for almost 30 percent of empty houses, many of which are held by firms that own 10 or more properties The number of unoccupied houses nationwide totaled 876,000 units last year, or 11.94 percent of all houses, the Ministry of the Interior said in a report issued on Thursday. Almost 30 percent of empty houses were owned by companies, suggesting that many corporate property owners engage in house hoarding, the ministry said. Excluding developers and builders, companies still owned 20 percent of empty houses, it said. The report is based on housing units’ electricity use and considers properties that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours per month as unoccupied. The study contradicts Ministry of Finance reports saying that house hoarding subsided and there is no
The Investment Commission has approved a plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, to expand production at its plant in Nanjing, China. The plan was approved because the investment would come from the chipmaker’s earnings from the Nanjing plant and would not have an impact on its paid-in capital, the commission said. In addition, TSMC has pledged to invest NT$600 billion (US$21.43 billion) to NT$650 billion in Taiwan to create more jobs over the next three years, and has made efforts to protect intellectual property to prevent confidential business information from being leaked, it said. The
‘No SUPPLY BOTTLENECK’: Shipments would proceed as planned from the facility, which produces processors for a new line of iPhones to be launched next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shipments would not be affected by the contamination of gas used in the manufacturing process at one of its key plants in Tainan, the firm said yesterday. While some TSMC production lines in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park received gas supplies that were found to be substandard, the chipmaker continued production using gas from other sources, the company said. Local media reported that the contamination was discovered at the world’s largest contract chipmaker’s Fab 18 on Thursday night and that production would be affected during four days of cleanup work. While not confirming that the contamination