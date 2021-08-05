World Business Quick Take

NEW ZEALAND

Jobless rate falls to 4%

The unemployment rate fell more than forecast in the second quarter as the economy’s recovery boosted hiring and began to stoke wage inflation. The jobless rate fell to 4 percent from a revised 4.6 percent in the first quarter, Statistics New Zealand said yesterday. Employment rose 1 percent from the previous three months. Private sector, ordinary time wages increased the most in 13 years. The labor market report is the latest sign that the economy is growing faster than its capacity, and that the Reserve Bank could start to raise the official cash rate to keep a lid on price pressures. Annual inflation surged to 3.3 percent in the second quarter, breaching the central bank’s 1 to 3 percent target range.

BANKING

Commerzbank posts loss

Germany’s second-largest lender Commerzbank AG yesterday posted a huge loss for the second quarter, as it covered the costs of letting employees go and closing branches. The bank’s loss reached 527 million euros (US$625 million), as it booked 511 million euros of restructuring costs in its bid to digitize its operations and return to profitability. Revenue for the quarter was down by 18 percent on the previous year at 1.86 billion euros. Several one-off items also had a negative impact. The German government still holds an about 15 percent stake in the bank which it bailed out during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

RIDE-HAILING

Lyft posts first-ever profit

Lyft Inc delivered its first-ever adjusted profit during the second quarter, a milestone for a company that has racked up losses since its founding. The company had previously said that it would not turn a profit before taxes, depreciation and other expenses until the third quarter. Lyft’s adjusted profit was US$23.8 million, helped by surging demand for its ride-hailing services and deep cost cutting the company made last year. The adjusted profit beat analysts’ estimates that the company would lose US$40.2 million in the second quarter.

BANKING

OCBC, UOB up payouts

Two of Singapore’s largest lenders are to increase their dividend payouts after profit in the second quarter beat forecasts on lower provisions for bad loans. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC, 華僑銀行), the city-state’s second-biggest bank, is planning to pay an interim dividend of S$0.25 per share after reporting a 59 percent jump in net income to S$1.16 billion (US$860 million). United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOB, 大華銀行) is planning a S$0.60 per share payout following a 43 percent increase in profit to S$1 billion. Profit for both banks was helped by an improved credit outlook, with OCBC reporting a 69 percent drop in provisions for potential loan losses and UOB posting a 54 percent decline.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Softbank bets on Roche

Softbank Group Corp has quietly built a US$5 billion stake in Roche Holding AG, placing a bet on the pharmaceutical company’s strategy of using data to develop drugs, people familiar with the matter said. The Japanese conglomerate is now one of Roche’s largest investors, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The drugmaker has a dual-class share structure with separate voting and non-voting shares. The founding families own 50.1 percent of the voting class, while cross-town rival Novartis AG holds one-third. It was unclear which type of shares Softbank holds.