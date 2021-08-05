Toyota Motor Corp yesterday reported a record ￥897.8 billion (US$8.2 billion) profit for the fiscal first quarter, underlining the Japanese automaker’s resilience even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toyota’s April-to-June profit zoomed more than fivefold from ￥158.8 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Quarterly sales soared 73 percent from the previous year to ￥7.94 trillion, also a record for the maker of the Prius hybrid and Lexus models.
Photo: AFP
However, concerns remain, such as the ongoing shortage of semiconductors and the rising costs of materials, Toyota said.
Such concerns were the reason why Toyota said it kept its forecasts unchanged for the full fiscal year through March next year at a ￥2.3 trillion profit and 9.6 million vehicles in global retail sales.
That is up from nearly 9.1 million vehicles Toyota sold during the fiscal year ending in March.
When including sales of Daihatsu and Hino group companies, Toyota expects to sell 10.55 million vehicles, up from 9.9 million vehicles the previous fiscal year.
The impact from foreign exchange rates added ￥140 billion to Toyota’s operating income, which grew across all regions, including the US, Europe, Japan and the rest of Asia.
On the plus side, some costs came down during the pandemic because of changes such as decreased travel and a move to online meetings, Toyota said.
Meanwhile, Honda Motor Co yesterday reported that it returned to profitability in the April-to-June quarter, recording a ￥222.5 billion profit, as better sales and cost cutting added to the company’s bottom line.
Honda had posted an ￥80.8 billion loss in the same period the previous year, when the entire auto industry was hurt by the pandemic.
The company’s quarterly sales totaled ￥3.6 trillion, up nearly 69 percent year-on-year, as global vehicles sales recovered in North America. Its motorcycle sales jumped in India and Indonesia.
Honda’s financial services improved because of higher prices for used vehicles, while its aircraft operations suffered, said the Tokyo-based maker of the CR-V sports utility vehicle, Odyssey minivan, Gold Wing motorcycle and Asimo robot.
Honda raised its profit forecast for the year through March next year to ￥670 billion, revising its previous projection upward by ￥80 billion, boosted by better sales and cost cutting, but it slightly lowered its vehicle sales forecast for the fiscal year to 4.85 million vehicles from the previous 5 million vehicles.
The new lower number is still better than the 4.5 million vehicles Honda sold the previous fiscal year through March.
The company sold 998,000 vehicles in the April-to-June quarter, up from 792,000 in the same period last year.
