Alphabet Inc’s Google has been accused in an antitrust lawsuit of giving itself the edge in online advertising by cutting a cozy deal with Facebook Inc that gives the social network an advantage in virtual auctions which determine whose ads appear where.
The deal has allowed Google to retain its dominance in online advertising while keeping other advertisers on the sidelines and limiting revenue for online publishers, two Massachusetts companies claimed in a proposed class-action lawsuit.
A so-called header bidding system devised in 2014 enabled publishers to direct a user’s browser to solicit real-time bids from multiple exchanges, not just Google’s, the complaint says.
Photo: Reuters
Facebook initially embraced the system, but as part of a 2018 deal with Google, it agreed to limit its program in return for preferential treatment in Google’s ad business, the Massachusetts companies claim in the complaint filed on Tuesday in a San Francisco federal court.
“When Google’s market power was threatened, it cut off innovation and competition through an agreement with Facebook,” the companies said.
Their agreement “restricted the innovation of header bidding to their benefit and in direct hindrance of competition” and it contravenes federal antitrust law, the complaint says.
Google is responsible for all damages advertisers suffered, the Massachusetts companies say.
Separately, Google has approved 85 percent of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully reopen, the company told its employees on Tuesday.
The company is trying a hybrid approach to returning from the COVID-19 pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere.
About 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.
Google rejected 15 percent of those applicants because the jobs required specialized equipment or face time with customers, Google head of human resources Fiona Cicconi wrote in an e-mail to employees.
“Some organizations have made a commitment to invest in key growth sites and are working to build their teams and critical mass in those particular hubs,” Cicconi wrote.
Her e-mail said that rejected applicants could reapply for remote work or a transfer.
Earlier this year, Google had set next month as its return-to-work date, but last week the company pushed that back to Oct. 18 and announced that all returning staff would need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
