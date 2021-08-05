Adata eyes strong second half after record Q2 profit

Adata chairman Simon Chen said

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Adata Technology Co (威剛) yesterday gave an upbeat business outlook for the second half of this year after posting record profit for last quarter.

Quarterly net profit soared more than fivefold to NT$1.55 billion (US$55.69 million), compared with NT$281 million in the same period last year, it said.

On a quarterly basis, net profit more than doubled from NT$707 million in the first quarter, the supplier of memory modules and solid-state drives (SSDs) said.

Net profit for the first six months of the year was NT$2.26 billion, or earnings per share of NT$8.99, also an all-time high.

Gross margin was 18.2 percent in the second quarter, up from 14.17 percent in the first quarter of last year, but down from 19.07 percent in the previous quarter.

At its 20th anniversary in May, the firm set the goal of posting record net profit this year, Adata chairman Simon Chen (陳立白) said.

“We have achieved that goal for the first half of this year, ahead of schedule,” he said.

Looking ahead, Adata said it is positive about memory product prices in the second half of this year, as inventory at most chipmakers has dropped to relatively low levels.

New 5G smartphones, data centers and automotive electronics are expected to stimulate memorychip demand in the second half, it said.

Chip prices would remain high, offsetting the risk that PC demand might falter after the US and European countries reopen economies after COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities, Adata said.

Contract DRAM product prices would climb 8 to 10 percent sequentially this quarter, Adata said, adding that prices of NAND flash memory products might even outpace the development on the DRAM market, it said.

In addition to its core memory product businesses, Adata said it expects strong revenue and gross margin contributions in the second half of the year from its new businesses, including memory products for industrial devices, electric motors, electric three-wheelers and gaming PCs.

Adata said that mass production of its next-generation 3D SSDs for industrial devices would start next quarter.