Adata Technology Co (威剛) yesterday gave an upbeat business outlook for the second half of this year after posting record profit for last quarter.
Quarterly net profit soared more than fivefold to NT$1.55 billion (US$55.69 million), compared with NT$281 million in the same period last year, it said.
On a quarterly basis, net profit more than doubled from NT$707 million in the first quarter, the supplier of memory modules and solid-state drives (SSDs) said.
Net profit for the first six months of the year was NT$2.26 billion, or earnings per share of NT$8.99, also an all-time high.
Gross margin was 18.2 percent in the second quarter, up from 14.17 percent in the first quarter of last year, but down from 19.07 percent in the previous quarter.
At its 20th anniversary in May, the firm set the goal of posting record net profit this year, Adata chairman Simon Chen (陳立白) said.
“We have achieved that goal for the first half of this year, ahead of schedule,” he said.
Looking ahead, Adata said it is positive about memory product prices in the second half of this year, as inventory at most chipmakers has dropped to relatively low levels.
New 5G smartphones, data centers and automotive electronics are expected to stimulate memorychip demand in the second half, it said.
Chip prices would remain high, offsetting the risk that PC demand might falter after the US and European countries reopen economies after COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities, Adata said.
Contract DRAM product prices would climb 8 to 10 percent sequentially this quarter, Adata said, adding that prices of NAND flash memory products might even outpace the development on the DRAM market, it said.
In addition to its core memory product businesses, Adata said it expects strong revenue and gross margin contributions in the second half of the year from its new businesses, including memory products for industrial devices, electric motors, electric three-wheelers and gaming PCs.
Adata said that mass production of its next-generation 3D SSDs for industrial devices would start next quarter.
Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking. Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said. The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. “We had a strong quarter, as we
FURTHER TAX MEASURES NEEDED? Corporate owners accounted for almost 30 percent of empty houses, many of which are held by firms that own 10 or more properties The number of unoccupied houses nationwide totaled 876,000 units last year, or 11.94 percent of all houses, the Ministry of the Interior said in a report issued on Thursday. Almost 30 percent of empty houses were owned by companies, suggesting that many corporate property owners engage in house hoarding, the ministry said. Excluding developers and builders, companies still owned 20 percent of empty houses, it said. The report is based on housing units’ electricity use and considers properties that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours per month as unoccupied. The study contradicts Ministry of Finance reports saying that house hoarding subsided and there is no
The Investment Commission has approved a plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, to expand production at its plant in Nanjing, China. The plan was approved because the investment would come from the chipmaker’s earnings from the Nanjing plant and would not have an impact on its paid-in capital, the commission said. In addition, TSMC has pledged to invest NT$600 billion (US$21.43 billion) to NT$650 billion in Taiwan to create more jobs over the next three years, and has made efforts to protect intellectual property to prevent confidential business information from being leaked, it said. The
‘No SUPPLY BOTTLENECK’: Shipments would proceed as planned from the facility, which produces processors for a new line of iPhones to be launched next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shipments would not be affected by the contamination of gas used in the manufacturing process at one of its key plants in Tainan, the firm said yesterday. While some TSMC production lines in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park received gas supplies that were found to be substandard, the chipmaker continued production using gas from other sources, the company said. Local media reported that the contamination was discovered at the world’s largest contract chipmaker’s Fab 18 on Thursday night and that production would be affected during four days of cleanup work. While not confirming that the contamination