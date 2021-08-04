World Business Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

RBA plans unchanged

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said that it will stick with its planned tapering of bond purchases, wagering that the economy will recover rapidly from a contraction this quarter driven by Sydney’s protracted COVID-19 lockdown. The central bank is on track to reduce the pace of weekly buying to A$4 billion (US$3 billion) next month from A$5 billion now, Governor Philip Lowe said. The bank also maintained the cash rate at 0.1 percent as had been widely expected. The new rate of purchases is to last until at least the middle of November, the central bank said, essentially setting up that month as the next possible time for a further scaling back of bond buying. Still, Lowe continued to insist that conditions for an interest rate hike would not be met before 2024.

SOUTH KOREA

Inflation accelerates again

Inflation picked up speed again last month as the Bank of Korea prepares to meet on rates amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Consumer prices rose 2.6 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from a 2.4 percent pace the prior month and matching the fastest pace of gains this year, Statistics Korea reported yesterday. Higher transportation, food and utility prices were among the main drivers of increases last month. Compared with the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent last month. Core inflation was 1.7 percent from a year earlier, data showed.

BANKING

SC beats forecasts

Standard Chartered PLC (SC) overcame economic headwinds across Asia to beat forecasts in its second quarter driven by reduced credit losses, allowing it to buy back shares and plan a small dividend. Company-compiled analysts’ forecasts showed that the London-headquartered bank made an underlying pretax profit of US$1.24 billion, beating estimates of about US$940 million and up from US$733 million a year earlier. Standard Chartered’s wealth management unit posted a 26 percent jump in operating income for the quarter, while its key financial markets business posted a 3 percent increase due to a mixed performance from its fixed-income trading activities. Retail slumped 7 percent.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Infineon blames constraints

Infineon Technologies AG yesterday said that manufacturing constraints at its sites in Malaysia and Texas are holding back its ability to grow revenue, despite a global shortage in semiconductors. Revenue rose 25 percent to 2.72 billion euros (US$3.2 billion) in the third quarter from a year earlier, the company said in a statement. That compared with the average 2.78 billion euro estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Automotive and power and sensor systems were primarily affected and the company’s sales increased by only 1 percent from the previous quarter, even with heavy demand, Infineon said.

ELECTRONICS

Pixel to use own processors

Alphabet Inc’s Google is to use processors designed in-house for its Pixel phones launching later this fall, in a shift away from Qualcomm Inc’s technology that has powered the search giant’s Android devices for more than 15 years. The processor, called Tensor, is to power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, Google said in a blog post, with the company set to disclose more details closer to the release. Google said that the next Pixel phone, 5a, would still have a Qualcomm processor.