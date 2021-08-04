AUSTRALIA
RBA plans unchanged
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said that it will stick with its planned tapering of bond purchases, wagering that the economy will recover rapidly from a contraction this quarter driven by Sydney’s protracted COVID-19 lockdown. The central bank is on track to reduce the pace of weekly buying to A$4 billion (US$3 billion) next month from A$5 billion now, Governor Philip Lowe said. The bank also maintained the cash rate at 0.1 percent as had been widely expected. The new rate of purchases is to last until at least the middle of November, the central bank said, essentially setting up that month as the next possible time for a further scaling back of bond buying. Still, Lowe continued to insist that conditions for an interest rate hike would not be met before 2024.
SOUTH KOREA
Inflation accelerates again
Inflation picked up speed again last month as the Bank of Korea prepares to meet on rates amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Consumer prices rose 2.6 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from a 2.4 percent pace the prior month and matching the fastest pace of gains this year, Statistics Korea reported yesterday. Higher transportation, food and utility prices were among the main drivers of increases last month. Compared with the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent last month. Core inflation was 1.7 percent from a year earlier, data showed.
BANKING
SC beats forecasts
Standard Chartered PLC (SC) overcame economic headwinds across Asia to beat forecasts in its second quarter driven by reduced credit losses, allowing it to buy back shares and plan a small dividend. Company-compiled analysts’ forecasts showed that the London-headquartered bank made an underlying pretax profit of US$1.24 billion, beating estimates of about US$940 million and up from US$733 million a year earlier. Standard Chartered’s wealth management unit posted a 26 percent jump in operating income for the quarter, while its key financial markets business posted a 3 percent increase due to a mixed performance from its fixed-income trading activities. Retail slumped 7 percent.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Infineon blames constraints
Infineon Technologies AG yesterday said that manufacturing constraints at its sites in Malaysia and Texas are holding back its ability to grow revenue, despite a global shortage in semiconductors. Revenue rose 25 percent to 2.72 billion euros (US$3.2 billion) in the third quarter from a year earlier, the company said in a statement. That compared with the average 2.78 billion euro estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Automotive and power and sensor systems were primarily affected and the company’s sales increased by only 1 percent from the previous quarter, even with heavy demand, Infineon said.
ELECTRONICS
Pixel to use own processors
Alphabet Inc’s Google is to use processors designed in-house for its Pixel phones launching later this fall, in a shift away from Qualcomm Inc’s technology that has powered the search giant’s Android devices for more than 15 years. The processor, called Tensor, is to power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, Google said in a blog post, with the company set to disclose more details closer to the release. Google said that the next Pixel phone, 5a, would still have a Qualcomm processor.
Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking. Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said. The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. “We had a strong quarter, as we
FURTHER TAX MEASURES NEEDED? Corporate owners accounted for almost 30 percent of empty houses, many of which are held by firms that own 10 or more properties The number of unoccupied houses nationwide totaled 876,000 units last year, or 11.94 percent of all houses, the Ministry of the Interior said in a report issued on Thursday. Almost 30 percent of empty houses were owned by companies, suggesting that many corporate property owners engage in house hoarding, the ministry said. Excluding developers and builders, companies still owned 20 percent of empty houses, it said. The report is based on housing units’ electricity use and considers properties that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours per month as unoccupied. The study contradicts Ministry of Finance reports saying that house hoarding subsided and there is no
The Investment Commission has approved a plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, to expand production at its plant in Nanjing, China. The plan was approved because the investment would come from the chipmaker’s earnings from the Nanjing plant and would not have an impact on its paid-in capital, the commission said. In addition, TSMC has pledged to invest NT$600 billion (US$21.43 billion) to NT$650 billion in Taiwan to create more jobs over the next three years, and has made efforts to protect intellectual property to prevent confidential business information from being leaked, it said. The
‘No SUPPLY BOTTLENECK’: Shipments would proceed as planned from the facility, which produces processors for a new line of iPhones to be launched next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shipments would not be affected by the contamination of gas used in the manufacturing process at one of its key plants in Tainan, the firm said yesterday. While some TSMC production lines in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park received gas supplies that were found to be substandard, the chipmaker continued production using gas from other sources, the company said. Local media reported that the contamination was discovered at the world’s largest contract chipmaker’s Fab 18 on Thursday night and that production would be affected during four days of cleanup work. While not confirming that the contamination