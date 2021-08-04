Qantas Airways idles more staff

DOMESTIC SITUATION: The airline said that it expects Sydney’s borders to remain closed for at least another two months, although it plans a swift return of flights

Reuters





Qantas Airways Ltd is temporarily idling about 2,500 employees without pay for at least two months in a bid to cope with fresh COVID-19 restrictions in Australia slashing domestic travel demand.

The decision will directly affect domestic pilots, cabin crew and airport workers, mostly in New South Wales, the airline said yesterday, adding that no job losses were expected from the move.

Qantas said that it had gone from operating almost 100 percent of its pre-pandemic domestic flying capacity in May to less than 40 percent last month due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Qantas logo and name are pictured at Sydney Airport yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The country’s most populous city, Sydney, has been hit particularly hard by infections and is to remain in lockdown for at least another three-and-a-half weeks.

“Based on current case numbers, it is reasonable to assume that Sydney borders will be closed for at least another two months,” Qantas chief executive officer Alan Joyce told reporters.

The affected domestic employees, who will join 6,000 colleagues furloughed in its international division due to border closures, will receive Australian government-backed support payments of A$750 (US$552.15) a week.

Qantas has about 22,000 employees in all.

The airline said it is aiming for domestic flying levels to improve to about 50 to 60 percent of normal levels within a few weeks as some states reopen borders.

Qantas will not hibernate any of its domestic planes because it wants to be able to ramp up quickly as demand returns, with a goal of topping 100 percent of pre-pandemic capacity by Christmas, Joyce said.

Its international fleet has been grounded since March last year.

The airline has many international flights on sale from late December, but Joyce said that the status of those plans would depend on Australia’s vaccination rate.

The government last week set a target for 80 percent of adults to be fully vaccinated for a calibrated reopening of its international borders.

Only about 18 percent are fully vaccinated.