Tencent falls after media bash games

‘SPIRITUAL OPIUM’: An analyst said that reports from Xinhua are influential and it would be surprising if regulators do not act after the criticism of online game time

Bloomberg





Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) shares dived yesterday as much as 11 percent after an offshoot of the Xinhua news agency decried the “spiritual opium” and “electronic drugs” of games, prompting the country’s largest corporation to declare the possibility of banning kids under the age of 12 from playing altogether.

The twin developments stoked fears that Beijing would next set its sights on online entertainment after reining in the e-commerce, ride-hailing and online education industries.

Tencent joined rivals NetEase Inc (網易) and XD Inc (心動) in a steep selloff after the Economic Information Daily published a critique of the industry.

A woman dressed as a character from the Blade & Soul online game poses for a photograph at a Tencent Games booth at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference in Shanghai on Friday last week. Photo: Reuters

The newspaper cited a student as saying some schoolmates played Tencent’s Honor of Kings — one of its most popular titles — eight hours a day and called for stricter controls over time spent online.

That sent ripples through the world’s largest mobile gaming arena.

The online link to the post was removed hours later without explanation.

Tencent itself followed up later yesterday with a brief pledge to further limit play time for minors — to just an hour during weekdays and no more than two hours during vacations and holidays.

It also plans to forbid in-game purchases for those aged under 12, starting with its signature title.

The company also broached the possibility of exploring an industry-wide ban on games altogether for those under the age of 12, without elaborating.

Tencent recouped some of its losses in afternoon trade.

However, the strongly worded article spooked investors already on edge after Beijing came down hard on online industries, triggering a global selloff of Chinese shares that at one point surpassed US$1 trillion.

Investors are re-evaluating their holdings as they ponder the longer-term ramifications of a crackdown on firms from Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) to Tencent-backed Meituan (美團) and Didi Global Inc (滴滴).

Tencent has now shed more than US$110 billion, or about 17 percent of its market value, since the start of last week, when Beijing sharply amped up its campaign.

“No industry or sport should prosper by eradicating an entire generation,” the article said, citing an academic at a Chinese state-backed institution.

“You can never pay too little attention to any Xinhua story,” said Ke Yan, a Singapore-based analyst with DZT Research. “The word choice of ‘spiritual opium’ is especially harsh, it would be surprising if the regulators won’t do anything about this.”

China’s most valuable corporation has run afoul of regulators in the past, most notably in 2018 when watchdog agencies clamped down on gaming addiction and temporarily suspended monetization licenses, walloping Tencent’s main business.

The term “spiritual opium” has been employed in Chinese media previously to call attention to the prevalence of gaming among young people, tracing back to the era of PC gaming in cybercafes.

In response, Tencent has restricted playing time for minors and imposed other measures to try and curb addiction.

Just last month, it installed facial recognition systems for certain games to prevent kids from using their parents’ IDs to buy in-game items.

In the fourth quarter of last year, those aged under 18 accounted for just 6 percent of the company’s Chinese online gaming gross receipts.

It is unclear whether regulators now intend to re-focus on the gaming sector, or other parts of Tencent’s vast media and entertainment empire.

On Tuesday last week, Tencent said that it was suspending new user registrations for its WeChat messaging super-app, prompting concerns about Beijing’s intentions for the gaming industry leader.