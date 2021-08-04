Dollar-cost averaging investment surges: FSC

SAFER OPTION: New investors have been drawn to DCA programs, as they offer lower risks and are more friendly to those without deep pockets, an official said

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The number of dollar-cost averaging (DCA) investors and their total investment amount hit record highs in the first six months of the year, as more people used this strategy to reduce investment risks, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday.

Dollar-cost averaging is an investment strategy in which people periodically invest a fixed amount of money in a target asset regardless of fluctuations in the asset’s price.

DCA is a safer option for new investors than the lump-sum strategy favored by seasoned investors, who aim to buy low and sell high, but are more exposed to the risk of losses, the FSC said.

The commission has since 2017 encouraged securities brokerages to provide DCA investment programs.

A total of 171,184 investors signed up for such programs during the January-to-June period, up 47 percent from 115,983 a year earlier, FSC data showed.

Aggregate investments by new DCA investors totaled NT$17.67 billion (US$632.7 million) in the six-month period, up 66 percent from NT$10.66 billion a year earlier, the data showed.

“The two figures hit the highest for the six-month period,” Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Kuo Chia-chun (郭佳君) told a videoconference.

Forty-six percent of people who invest in the DCA programs were under the age of 40, while for people investing in local stocks, the ratio of investors younger-than-40 to all was 30 percent, the data showed.

“DCA programs are more suitable for young investors with little investment experience, since they do not have to worry about when is the right time to enter the market,” Kuo said. “Unlike day trading, which requires investors to make accurate judgements on market fluctuations, new investors choose DCA as it is safer.”

“DCA-themed programs are also more friendly to investors without deep pockets,” she said.

Thirteen local stock brokerages provide DCA programs, offering a minimum investment of NT$100 to NT$3,000 per interval, the data showed.

As of the end of June, the cumulative number of DCA investors was 550,785, while their cumulative investments stood at NT$45.54 billion, the data showed.