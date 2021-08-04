Ennoconn plans to raise NT$3.6bn from investors

Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday announced plans to raise more funds from private placements, new share issues and convertible bonds.

In addition to a NT$1.5 billion (US$53.71 million) private placement aimed at international strategic investors, the company will also sell 5 million new shares at a provisional price of NT$220 per share and a fourth round of NT$1 billion of convertible bonds, Ennoconn said.

It plans to raise NT$3.6 billion from the plans, it said.

Ennoconn Corp chairman Steve Chu, front center, and other company executives attend its annual general meeting in New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District yesterday. Photo: CNA

Its European plant is to begin production by the end of this year or at the beginning of next year, Ennoconn chairman Steve Chu (朱復銓) told the company’s annual general meeting in New Taipei City.

“When our European plant reaches full capacity, we will be able to produce up to NT$10 billion in products and we already have orders for NT$5 billion,” Chu said. “We hope to double our revenue for our industrial PC [IPC] core business.”

Shareholders approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$5 per share, while Chu promised to keep “improving order structure, costs and spending, and that the firm would look forward to the AIoT [artificial intelligence of Things] market.”

The global IPC market is expected to rise with the gradual recovery from COVID-19 in most major economies, Ennoconn said, adding that its own-brand, system integration and original design manufacturing orders are expected to reach NT$95 billion this year.

Consolidated revenue for the first half of the year was NT$42.95 billion, up 16.75 percent year-on-year, the company said.

“Because of a serious components shortage, we are fighting for materials to fulfill our orders,” Chu said. “Sales for the second half of the year should surpass the first half, and we are setting a goal of double-digit revenue and profit growth for the whole year.”

Despite challenges ahead, it is focused on consolidating resources and expanding localized services to develop high growth, high-value products, while Ennoconn will be exclusively serving clients where they are with the European factory, it said.

In addition, in line with industry trends and market demand, the company has created a division for “smart logistics” and a division for “edge logistics,” it said.

Smart logistics include machine sight, used for automatic quality control and in robots, as well as audiovisual conferencing, while edge logistics include “moving edge” technology for warehousing and medical applications, it said.

Smart logistics and edge logistics are for high market growth and high gross margin markets, Chu said.