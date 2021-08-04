GlobalWafers says its long-term order visibility is clear

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said it has clear order visibility — primarily for its advanced 300mm wafers — in the second half of this year, next year and even into 2023, as customers have indicated greater willingness to sign longer supply contracts.

The Hsinchu-based company said it might need US$800 million to US$900 million to fund ongoing capacity expansion projects, including to remove bottlenecks at facilities at fabs in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and the US over the next two-and-a-half years.

The investments will increase 300mm wafer output by 10 to 15 percent, GlobalWafers said.

“Our view is that wafer supply in 2022 will be still pretty tight, especially for 300mm wafers,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told a teleconference yesterday.

“Based on what we have heard from our customers, business will remain at current levels into 2022 or even 2023. So far, we are quite confident that demand will remain very healthy,” Hsu said.

GlobalWafers has recently clinched a lot of long-term agreements — exceeding three years — and is discussing new contracts with strategic partners, Hsu said.

Moreover, sale prices are improving, she said.

Factory utilization will be full this quarter, as it has been for the past two quarters, driven by robust demand for connectivity devices, smartphones, and automotive and power devices, she said.

The company’s new fab in South Korea has exceeded the capacity it was designed for, she said.

Addressing investors’ concern over the planned acquisition of Siltronic AG in Germany, Hsu said that GlobalWafers expects the transaction to be finalized on schedule in the second half of this year.

“Regulatory approval in China remains on track,” Hsu said, denying reports in Chinese-language media that there might be a delay.

“There are no changes to the expected timing,” she added.

Net profit last quarter rose to an all-time high of NT$3.96 billion (US$141.78 million) as the COVID-19 pandemic and 5G devices drove demand for chips used in notebook computers, servers and other devices, GlobalWafers said.

Last quarter’s net profit rose 16.47 percent from NT$3.4 billion in the same period last year and 47.21 percent from NT$2.69 billion in the previous quarter.

Earnings per share expanded to NT$9.09 last quarter from NT$7.81 in the second quarter of last year and NT$6.18 in the first quarter this year.

Gross margin improved to 36.7 percent last quarter from 35.1 percent in the first quarter, although it slid from 38.6 percent in the second quarter of last year.