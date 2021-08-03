BREWERS
Heineken earnings rise
Heineken NV yesterday posted strong earnings in the first half of this year as countries lifted COVID-19 restrictions, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the Dutch brewer in key markets. Net profit rose to 1 billion euros (US$1.2 billion) in the first six months after the company suffered 297 million euros in losses during the same period last year. However, Heineken said it expects its full-year financial results to remain below pre-pandemic levels. COVID-19 continues to have an impact in Asia and Africa, two key regions for the brewer, while rising commodity costs would start affecting Heineken in the second half, the company said in a statement.
AUSTRALIA
Housing growth stalls
The housing market posted its weakest month of growth since January, as declining affordability and waning pandemic stimulus weigh on the stellar gains seen this year. House prices grew at a slower pace last month in every capital city in the country, even as the nation posted a 1.6 percent increase for the month, according to data released by CoreLogic Inc yesterday. Sydney was hit the hardest, with the monthly capital gain on houses in the country’s most populous city falling to 2 percent last month from 3.7 percent in March. House prices are up 14.1 percent in the first seven months of this year, CoreLogic said.
CHINA
Steel output cuts mulled
The country might face wider crude steel output cuts as it moves to reduce emissions in key sectors, a top industry body said. There would be more notable reductions in crude steel output along with government-led environmental checks, the China Iron & Steel Association said on its Wechat channel on Sunday, outlining the prospects for the steel market in the second half. Daily crude steel output at major mills fell 5.6 percent in the first 10 days of last month from June, with most of the cuts taking place at plants in Shanxi, Hubei and Hebei provinces, and mills including China Baowu Steel Group (國寶武鋼鐵) and HBIS Group (河鋼集團), the statement said.
TECHNOLOGY
Tiger Global hikes investment
Tiger Global has agreed to invest an additional US$125 million in Infra.Market in a deal that values the Indian technology start-up at about US$2.5 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. The Mumbai-based company plans to use the fresh capital for expansion in the domestic market, the person said. Founded in 2017, Infra.Market helps construction and real-estate companies procure materials, including ready-mix concrete and flyash, for their projects, according to its Web site.
REAL ESTATE
Vonovia sweetens offer
Germany’s top property group Vonovia SE on Sunday sweetened its takeover offer for rival Deutsche Wohnen SE, after shareholders rejected an earlier bid. Vonovia said in a statement it now intended to offer 53 euros per share in cash, up from 52 euros previously. Just 47.62 percent of Deutsche Wohnen shareholders had accepted the previous offer last week, falling short of the 50 percent threshold needed. If the acquisition goes ahead, which values Deutsche Wohnen at about 19 billion euros, it would create one of Europe’s biggest real-estate group with more than 500,000 properties. Deutsche Wohnen welcomed the “improved offer” and said the board would recommend its acceptance to shareholders.
Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking. Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said. The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. “We had a strong quarter, as we
FURTHER TAX MEASURES NEEDED? Corporate owners accounted for almost 30 percent of empty houses, many of which are held by firms that own 10 or more properties The number of unoccupied houses nationwide totaled 876,000 units last year, or 11.94 percent of all houses, the Ministry of the Interior said in a report issued on Thursday. Almost 30 percent of empty houses were owned by companies, suggesting that many corporate property owners engage in house hoarding, the ministry said. Excluding developers and builders, companies still owned 20 percent of empty houses, it said. The report is based on housing units’ electricity use and considers properties that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours per month as unoccupied. The study contradicts Ministry of Finance reports saying that house hoarding subsided and there is no
HIGH-END MARKET: The company has sufficient growth upsides in its four major business segments to reach revenue of US$20 billion, CEO Rick Tsai told investors MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest supplier of 5G smartphone chips, yesterday raised its revenue growth target for this year to more than 45 percent, after strong demand mainly for its mid-range and premium 5G chips pushed net profit to a record high last quarter. The Hsinchu-based chip designer had three months earlier projected a 40 percent growth from NT$322.16 billion (US$11.48 billion) last year. MediaTek expects next year to be another growth year, with a higher 5G penetration rate and accelerating digital transformation during the post-COVID-19 pandemic era. The company also gained confidence about its gross margin improvement on the expectation
CAUSE INVESTIGATED: The incident occurred early in the morning, when electricity demand was low, and did not result in a power outage or a radiation leak, Taipower said The No. 2 reactor at the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里) experienced a malfunction that triggered an automatic shutdown early yesterday morning, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. The exact cause of the incident is still being investigated, but there is no risk of a radiation leak, the state-run utility said. “While we are still investigating the exact cause, the automatic shutdown was safely executed and there is no danger from radiation,” Taipower spokesman Chang Ting-shu (張廷舒) said. The malfunction occurred at 6:33am, triggering an emergency shutdown, taking 985 megawatts of power offline, Chang said. The control