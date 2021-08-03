World Business Quick Take

Agencies





BREWERS

Heineken earnings rise

Heineken NV yesterday posted strong earnings in the first half of this year as countries lifted COVID-19 restrictions, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the Dutch brewer in key markets. Net profit rose to 1 billion euros (US$1.2 billion) in the first six months after the company suffered 297 million euros in losses during the same period last year. However, Heineken said it expects its full-year financial results to remain below pre-pandemic levels. COVID-19 continues to have an impact in Asia and Africa, two key regions for the brewer, while rising commodity costs would start affecting Heineken in the second half, the company said in a statement.

AUSTRALIA

Housing growth stalls

The housing market posted its weakest month of growth since January, as declining affordability and waning pandemic stimulus weigh on the stellar gains seen this year. House prices grew at a slower pace last month in every capital city in the country, even as the nation posted a 1.6 percent increase for the month, according to data released by CoreLogic Inc yesterday. Sydney was hit the hardest, with the monthly capital gain on houses in the country’s most populous city falling to 2 percent last month from 3.7 percent in March. House prices are up 14.1 percent in the first seven months of this year, CoreLogic said.

CHINA

Steel output cuts mulled

The country might face wider crude steel output cuts as it moves to reduce emissions in key sectors, a top industry body said. There would be more notable reductions in crude steel output along with government-led environmental checks, the China Iron & Steel Association said on its Wechat channel on Sunday, outlining the prospects for the steel market in the second half. Daily crude steel output at major mills fell 5.6 percent in the first 10 days of last month from June, with most of the cuts taking place at plants in Shanxi, Hubei and Hebei provinces, and mills including China Baowu Steel Group (國寶武鋼鐵) and HBIS Group (河鋼集團), the statement said.

TECHNOLOGY

Tiger Global hikes investment

Tiger Global has agreed to invest an additional US$125 million in Infra.Market in a deal that values the Indian technology start-up at about US$2.5 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. The Mumbai-based company plans to use the fresh capital for expansion in the domestic market, the person said. Founded in 2017, Infra.Market helps construction and real-estate companies procure materials, including ready-mix concrete and flyash, for their projects, according to its Web site.

REAL ESTATE

Vonovia sweetens offer

Germany’s top property group Vonovia SE on Sunday sweetened its takeover offer for rival Deutsche Wohnen SE, after shareholders rejected an earlier bid. Vonovia said in a statement it now intended to offer 53 euros per share in cash, up from 52 euros previously. Just 47.62 percent of Deutsche Wohnen shareholders had accepted the previous offer last week, falling short of the 50 percent threshold needed. If the acquisition goes ahead, which values Deutsche Wohnen at about 19 billion euros, it would create one of Europe’s biggest real-estate group with more than 500,000 properties. Deutsche Wohnen welcomed the “improved offer” and said the board would recommend its acceptance to shareholders.