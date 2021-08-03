HSBC Holdings PLC yesterday said that it would resume paying dividends to shareholders after first-half profits more than doubled as an ongoing restructuring and pivot to Asia continues to pay off.
The results beat analyst estimates and are a shot in the arm for the Asia-reliant lender after a tumultuous last year saw its fortunes take a hammering from the COVID-19 pandemic and simmering geopolitical tensions.
Reported profit before tax rose US$6.5 billion to US$10.8 billion while reported profit after tax increased US$5.3 billion to US$8.4 billion.
The bank also announced an interim dividend of US$0.07 per ordinary share for the first half of the year.
British regulators last year ordered banks to suspend payouts as the pandemic tore through the global economy to shore up liquidity.
However, last month, they relaxed those “temporary guardrail” measures.
“We definitely feel more confident,” chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson told Bloomberg.
“We will keep buybacks under review” together with dividends, he added.
HSBC shares were trading up 2.3 percent in Hong Kong shortly after the results were released.
HSBC makes 90 percent of its profit in Asia, with China and Hong Kong the major drivers of growth.
