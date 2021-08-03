China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) shares surged after the debt-laden developer announced plans to sell more of its Internet unit for HK$3.25 billion (US$418 million) to ease funding pressure.
Evergrande rose as much as 8.6 percent in Hong Kong trading yesterday, paring a 65 percent year-to-date drop as of last week.
Shares of HengTen Networks Group Ltd (恆騰網絡), the Internet subsidiary, surged as much as 55 percent.
Photo: Bloomberg
The developer’s 8.75 percent US dollar bond due 2025 rose 1.3 cents on the dollar to US$0.4251, set to reverse five days of declines, Bloomberg-compiled prices show
The developer is to sell 7 percent of Hong Kong-listed HengTen at HK$3.20 apiece to a unit of Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) for HK$2.07 billion, according to an exchange filing on Sunday.
Evergrande also agreed to sell a 4 percent stake to an unidentified buyer for HK$1.18 billion.
Evergrande has resorted to offloading assets as it tries to reassure investors about its financial health and meet China’s so-called “three red lines” — requirements that curb developer debt ratios.
So far it has struggled, with its stocks and bonds sinking last month. The world’s most indebted developer was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings in the past few days due to its weakening access to funds and liquidity position.
Prior to the transaction, the developer had a 37.55 percent stake in HengTen, while Tencent held 16.9 percent, according to disclosures to the exchange.
Evergrande’s stake is to go down to 26.55 percent and Tencent’s holdings are to increase to 23.9 percent after the sale, the filing showed.
The deal might help Tencent “protect its existing investment from further turmoil related to Evergrande’s finances,” Bloomberg Intelligence tech analyst Matthew Kanterman said in a note yesterday.
It might also align Tencent with authorities who are scrutinizing the tech and property sectors.
The Shenzhen-based developer has US$80 billion worth of equity in non-property businesses that could help generate liquidity if sold, Agnes Wong, a Hong Kong-based analyst with BNP Paribas SA, wrote in a June report.
