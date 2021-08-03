Asian factory activity hit by rising costs, COVID-19

‘BOTTLENECKS’: Manufacturing activity rose in Japan and South Korea, although firms experienced supply chain disruptions, while factory activity in China fell sharply

Reuters, TOKYO





Asia’s factories hit a rough patch last month as rising input costs and a new wave of COVID-19 infections overshadowed solid global demand, highlighting the fragile nature of the region’s recovery.

Manufacturing activity rose in export powerhouses Japan and South Korea, although firms suffered from supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages that pushed up costs.

China’s factory activity growth slipped sharply last month as demand contracted for the first time in more than a year, a private survey showed, broadly aligning with an official survey released on Saturday showing a slowdown in activity.

“Supply bottlenecks remain a constraint. But the PMIs [purchasing managers’ indices] suggest demand is cooling too, taking the heat out of price gains and weighing on activity in industry and construction,” Capital Economics Ltd senior China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said.

Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia saw factory activity shrink last month due to a resurgence in infections and stricter COVID-19 restrictions, according to private surveys.

The surveys highlight the divergence emerging across the global economy on the pace of recovery from pandemic-induced strains, which led the IMF to downgrade this year’s growth forecast for emerging Asia.

“The risk is that growth scars linger for longer even if activity recovers in the coming months,” HSBC Holdings PLC Asian Economic Research cohead Frederic Neumann said.

“Plus, cooling export momentum, far from a temporary blip, provides a hint of what to expect in quarters to come,” he said, adding that such uncertainty over the outlook would prod Asian central banks to maintain loose monetary policy.

China’s Caixin/Markit PMI fell to 50.3 last month from 51.3 in June, marking the lowest level in 15 months, as rising costs clouded the outlook for the world’s manufacturing hub.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan PMI rose to 53 last month from 52.4 in the previous month, although manufacturers saw input prices rise at the fastest pace since 2008.

Japan also faces a surge in SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant cases that has forced the government to expand state of emergency curbs to wider areas through Aug. 31, casting a shadow over the Olympic Games and dashing hopes for a sharp rebound in July-to-September growth.

South Korea’s PMI stood at 53 last month, holding above the 50 mark indicating an expansion in activity for the 10th straight month.

However, a sub-index on input prices rose at the second-highest rate on record in a sign of the strain firms are feeling from rising raw material costs.

Underscoring the COVID-19 pandemic’s strain on emerging Asia, Indonesia’s PMI plunged to 40.1 last month from 53.5 in June.

Manufacturing activity also shrank in Vietnam and Malaysia, last month’s PMI surveys showed.

While still grappling with infections, easing restrictions helped India’s factory activity bounce back last month as demand surged at home and abroad.

Once seen as a driver of global growth, Asia’s emerging economies are lagging their advanced peers in recovering from the pandemic’s pain, as delays in vaccine rollouts hurt domestic demand and countries reliant on tourism.