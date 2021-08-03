Makers of devices that enable piracy face punishment

IMPORTERS INCLUDED: Entities that provide devices used to illegally share copyrighted content can face up to two years in prison, an official said

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Makers of devices and apps that help people skirt copyright laws would be held liable even if the entities do not upload copyrighted content themselves, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

“The Copyright Act (著作權法) was amended in 2009 to make such set-top boxes and apps illegal,” said Mao Hao-chi (毛浩吉), director of the Copyright Division at the Intellectual Property Office. “If found guilty, makers, importers or sellers of the devices could face up to two years in jail or a NT$500,000 fine, or both.”

Taiwanese app developer Oh!Cool! (歐酷網路) and its founder David Liu (劉于遜) have been found guilty of developing an app that was used to illegally upload South Korean TV shows.

Although the company did not upload the content directly, it still contravened the law by enabling people to upload it through its app, Mao said.

“The punishment for people uploading content is harsher, at a maximum of three years in jail,” he said. “However, the rights of content rights holders would be violated just by collecting online content for consumers.”

“It is up to the content rights holders to take offenders to court if their intellectual property rights have been infringed upon,” he added.

The public should support legal content producers, Mao said.