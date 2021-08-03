New vehicle sales rebound ahead of Ghost Month

By Lisa Wang





New vehicle sales rebounded 36.3 percent to 38,064 units last month from 27,930 units in June, according to data compiled by online market researcher U-Car.com.

The figure was down 13.4 percent from a year earlier, but the pace of decline was much slower than the 32.5 percent fall in June, U-Car said yesterday.

“The data indicate that the market is picking up,” the researcher said. “A stable COVID-19 situation and a lower pandemic alert [in Taiwan] provided some relief to automakers and dealers.”

A Lexus electric car is displayed inside a showroom in Taipei’s Xinyi District on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Hotai Motor Co

The government on Tuesday last week downgraded a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert to level 2.

Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles, expects sentiment to further improve this month amid loosened COVID-19 restrictions, it said in a statement.

As the market enters the traditional slow season during Ghost Month, the company plans to introduce promotions for the luxury Lexus brand, it said.

Hotai sold 10,303 units last month, up 63.6 percent month-on-month, but down 21.5 percent year-on-year. That gave the company a 33 percent market share.

Hotai attributed the monthly growth to robust sales of Toyota Corolla Cross sports utility vehicles (SUVs), with sales of 3,287 units last month.

Another SUV model, the Toyota RAV4, also posted strong sales of 2,367 units in the month, it said.

In addition, it sold 36.7 percent more Lexus vehicles for a total of 2,279, replacing Mercedes-Benz as the nation’s top luxury vehicle brand.

Mercedes-Benz Taiwan Ltd (台灣賓士) sold 2,186 vehicles last month, down 11.4 percent monthly, but up 8.8 percent annually. It slid to the fourth spot in the rankings last month, with a market share of 6.7 percent.

Honda Taiwan Co (台灣本田) ranked No. 2 with sales of 2,524 units, followed by Ford Lio Ho Motor Co (福特六和), which sold 2,378 units.

Sales at Honda and Ford soared 97.2 percent and 64.1 percent monthly, but fell 29.8 percent and 19 percent year-on-year respectively.

Honda captured a 6.6 percent market share, while Ford held 6.2 percent, U-Car said.

Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產) held the fifth spot with sales of 2,080 units, up 53.8 percent monthly, but down 40.5 percent annually, for a 5.5 percent market share.

During the January-to-July period, total new vehicle sales inched up 2.4 percent year-on-year to 259,873 units.