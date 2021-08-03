The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) gained momentum last month, thanks to robust demand for all product categories ahead of the peak season, although customers refrained from unbridled inventory building, cautiously monitoring supply-and-demand dynamics, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) said yesterday.
The PMI gained 1.2 points from June to 65.2, ending two months of slowdown caused by COVID-19 outbreaks in Taiwan and elsewhere in Asia, the Taipei-based think tank said.
“The latest PMI data show that the growth trend remains unchanged for the manufacturing industry in the long run, although short-term orders and price volatility have become a new normal,” CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) told an online news conference in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
PMI values aim to capture the health of the manufacturing industry, with scores above 50 indicating expansion and those below suggesting contraction.
The gauge has remained above 60 for eight straight months, and firms generally expect the landscape to remain bright in the coming six months, Chang said, adding that the sub-index on the six-month business outlook increased by 1.9 points to 66.2.
The rosy outlook came despite worsening infections abroad linked to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and lingering shipping chaos worldwide, he said.
The measures on new business and industrial production both gained 3.1 points from a month earlier to 67.8 and 66.9 respectively, the CIER report showed.
Suppliers of electronics and optical devices fared the best, with readings of more than 70 for new orders, output and delivery times, it said.
However, customers refrained from enthusiastic inventory building regardless of previous costs, exercising more discretion to prevent potential inventory corrections down the road, Chang said.
Raw material prices rose further from 84 to 85.1, as chemical, base metal and biotechnology product prices swung wildly in the past three months, he said.
The gauge on delivery times shed 3.1 points to 68.5, remaining high due to container shortages and congestion at ports, CIER researcher Chen Shin-hui (陳馨蕙) said.
The non-manufacturing index rebounded to 53.2, emerging from two months of decline after the government eased social distancing requirements, and allowed the conditional reopening of entertainment and recreational facilities last week, Chang said.
The property sector, education facilities, and information and telecom operators were the most optimistic, while logistics and shipping companies continued to fare well amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the report showed.
Service-oriented sectors are expecting business to improve in next six months, lifting the six-month outlook by 12.3 points to 54.1, the report said.
A stable decline in the number of local COVID-19 infections accounted for the rapid recovery in confidence, Chang said, adding that the government is considering implement stimulus measures to invigorate consumer activity next month at the earliest.
Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking. Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said. The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. “We had a strong quarter, as we
FURTHER TAX MEASURES NEEDED? Corporate owners accounted for almost 30 percent of empty houses, many of which are held by firms that own 10 or more properties The number of unoccupied houses nationwide totaled 876,000 units last year, or 11.94 percent of all houses, the Ministry of the Interior said in a report issued on Thursday. Almost 30 percent of empty houses were owned by companies, suggesting that many corporate property owners engage in house hoarding, the ministry said. Excluding developers and builders, companies still owned 20 percent of empty houses, it said. The report is based on housing units’ electricity use and considers properties that use less than 60 kilowatt-hours per month as unoccupied. The study contradicts Ministry of Finance reports saying that house hoarding subsided and there is no
HIGH-END MARKET: The company has sufficient growth upsides in its four major business segments to reach revenue of US$20 billion, CEO Rick Tsai told investors MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest supplier of 5G smartphone chips, yesterday raised its revenue growth target for this year to more than 45 percent, after strong demand mainly for its mid-range and premium 5G chips pushed net profit to a record high last quarter. The Hsinchu-based chip designer had three months earlier projected a 40 percent growth from NT$322.16 billion (US$11.48 billion) last year. MediaTek expects next year to be another growth year, with a higher 5G penetration rate and accelerating digital transformation during the post-COVID-19 pandemic era. The company also gained confidence about its gross margin improvement on the expectation
CAUSE INVESTIGATED: The incident occurred early in the morning, when electricity demand was low, and did not result in a power outage or a radiation leak, Taipower said The No. 2 reactor at the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里) experienced a malfunction that triggered an automatic shutdown early yesterday morning, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. The exact cause of the incident is still being investigated, but there is no risk of a radiation leak, the state-run utility said. “While we are still investigating the exact cause, the automatic shutdown was safely executed and there is no danger from radiation,” Taipower spokesman Chang Ting-shu (張廷舒) said. The malfunction occurred at 6:33am, triggering an emergency shutdown, taking 985 megawatts of power offline, Chang said. The control