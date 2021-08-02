The luxury sector has flashed back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the crisis is still putting a crimp in travel, a key part of the market.
Industry giants have reported results showing that the world’s well-heeled are splurging on luxury goods as sales surpass even pre-pandemic levels.
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE — owner of luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Moet, Fendi and Kenzo — saw sales in the first six months of the year climb by 11 percent above their pre-pandemic level to 28.7 billion euros (US$34.1 billion), as it reported a profit of 5.3 billion euros, a whopping 64 percent increase from 2019.
Rival Kering SA — which owns the Gucci and Balenciaga brands — bested its pre-pandemic level by 8.4 percent with a record 8 billion euros in sales.
Hermes International SCA reported a 29-percent jump to 4.0 billion in sales.
Both firms recorded profits of more than 1 billion euros, beating expectations.
Swiss luxury group Richemont SA— owner of Cartier, Piaget and Montblanc — beat its pre-pandemic level in the second quarter by 18 percent, while Italy’s Prada SpA bested 2019 first-half sales by 8 percent.
The “upper middle class, the rich and ultra-rich untouched by the crisis” could not travel or eat out, and instead bought luxury goods, said Arnaud Cadart, an analyst at asset manager Flornoy & Associates.
Chinese, “who represent 35 to 40 percent” of luxury customers, are still crucial, he said.
However, while Chinese buyers previously made a lot of their purchases while visiting Europe, they are now making them at home, Cadart added.
Erwan Rambourg, a sector analyst and author of Future Luxe: What’s Ahead for the Business of Luxury, said that “surprising was not so much the recovery in China, but the violent rebound in the United States.”
Compared with previous crisis recoveries, after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks in the US or the 2008 economic crisis, “the feeling of guilt, the idea that it is inappropriate to buy luxury goods, disappeared,” Rambourg said.
“There is a young generation in the United States that feels comfortable with luxury purchases,” in particular among the African-American, Hispanic and Asian populations, he said.
Hermes chief executive officer Axel Dumas told a telephone news briefing: “We’ve seen a very strong rebound in activity in the United States from our loyal clients as well as a new clientele that came to us thanks to digital” marketing by the company.
Hermes’ sales in the US jumped by one-quarter from their pre-pandemic level.
Citigroup Inc analyst Thomas Chauvet said that a roaring US stock market made many Americans more wealthy, on paper at least, and also provided an important psychological boost to consumption.
In Europe, the sector’s performance was better than expected, given the absence of tourists who normally generate half of sales, because local clients turned out, he said.
“Europeans had to a considerable extent deserted this market,” but this year, the trend was reversed, Cadart said.
“To everyone’s surprise, the brands discovered that by stimulating the local clientele” via social networks “the French, Italians, Spanish turned out more than hoped,” Rambourg said.
However, “the rebound in local demand doesn’t compensate for the loss of tourists,” Chauvet said.
The luxury market would nonetheless “remain dominated by local buyers for at least another year,” Rambourg said.
