CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.3 per liter this week, effective today, after cutting prices by NT$0.2 per liter last week.
Diesel prices are to remain unchanged, after rising by NT$0.1 per liter last week, the two companies said.
Global crude oil prices continued to rise last week as the global economy is recovering and because of seasonal demand in the northern hemisphere, CPC said in a statement.
The IMF last week updated its World Economic Outlook forecast, saying that the global economy would expand 6 percent this year, with advanced economies likely to grow 5.6 percent, more than the 5.1 percent it forecast in April, while emerging markets and developing countries would grow 6.3 percent, down from the 6.7 percent increase it forecast in April.
Based on CPC’s floating oil price formula, gasoline and diesel prices should have risen by NT$0.4 and NT$1.1 per liter respectively, but to ease the financial burden on consumers amid a COVID-19 outbreak, it decided to absorb part of the cost increase, CPC said.
After the adjustment, gasoline prices at CPC stations would rise to NT$28.7, NT$30.2 and NT$32.2 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would remain at NT$25.8 per liter, the company said.
Global oil prices also rose last week due to a larger-than-expected decline in US crude oil inventories, and because talks on Iran’s nuclear program had stalled, Formosa said in a separate statement.
Prices at the company’s stations would increase to NT$28.7, NT$30.1 and NT$32.2 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would be unchanged at NT$25.6 per liter.
In other news, CPC is to keep liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) wholesale prices unchanged this month, the company said.
The prices of LPG products, such as household LPG, propane and butane, as well as propane-butane mixtures and automotive LPG, should have increased by NT$1.4 per kilogram from last month, but CPC said it would absorb the increase to help stabilize consumer prices.
Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking. Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said. The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. “We had a strong quarter, as we
‘IN ITS INFANCY’: The company’s 12-inch fab in Arizona is to be its first major overseas chip manufacturing site, while the fab in Japan would be its second, if it is constructed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is evaluating the feasibility of constructing a semiconductor fabrication plant in Germany as it continues to expand overseas, it said yesterday. A shareholder at the contract chipmaker’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu City yesterday asked about the possibility following media reports earlier this month that TSMC was approached by the German government about building a chip fab in the country, as Europe joins the US and China in establishing local chip supplies in a bid to avert future chip shortages. “About the German fab, we are seriously looking into it, but it is still in its
HIGH-END MARKET: The company has sufficient growth upsides in its four major business segments to reach revenue of US$20 billion, CEO Rick Tsai told investors MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest supplier of 5G smartphone chips, yesterday raised its revenue growth target for this year to more than 45 percent, after strong demand mainly for its mid-range and premium 5G chips pushed net profit to a record high last quarter. The Hsinchu-based chip designer had three months earlier projected a 40 percent growth from NT$322.16 billion (US$11.48 billion) last year. MediaTek expects next year to be another growth year, with a higher 5G penetration rate and accelerating digital transformation during the post-COVID-19 pandemic era. The company also gained confidence about its gross margin improvement on the expectation
CAUSE INVESTIGATED: The incident occurred early in the morning, when electricity demand was low, and did not result in a power outage or a radiation leak, Taipower said The No. 2 reactor at the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里) experienced a malfunction that triggered an automatic shutdown early yesterday morning, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. The exact cause of the incident is still being investigated, but there is no risk of a radiation leak, the state-run utility said. “While we are still investigating the exact cause, the automatic shutdown was safely executed and there is no danger from radiation,” Taipower spokesman Chang Ting-shu (張廷舒) said. The malfunction occurred at 6:33am, triggering an emergency shutdown, taking 985 megawatts of power offline, Chang said. The control